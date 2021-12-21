'Crackdown 2': Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar Starrer Spy Thriller Goes On Floors

After the success of its first instalment, makers of the spy thriller web series Crackdown have started work on its second season. Starring Saqib Saleem and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles, the show follows the life of a few RAW agents as they venture out to unravel a conspiracy that threatens India's safety. Saqib, who is set to reprise his role as Riyaz Pathan, stated that he's both excited and nervous for the second season, as the pressure is immense this time.

"Shooting for Crackdown has been one of the most enjoyable experiences for me", he stated as per ANI reports. He iterated that following the immense love they received for the first season, the latest instalment will also leave no stone unturned in keeping the audiences hooked.

Saqib Saleem- Shriya Pilgaonkar's Crackdown 2 goes on floors

Saleem further mentioned that they've" upped the action" in the second season and combined it with a "thrilling storyline". He added, "I'm confident that the viewers will thoroughly enjoy the show". Shiya too expressed excitement about the latest venture and noted that Crackdown 1 was a really fun experience as it was her first time helming an action avatar.

"We were all really happy that the viewers enjoyed season one and now season two is going to be even more thrilling backed with an engaging narrative. It's good to be back in action mode," she mentioned.

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the first season streamed on Voot Select Original and also featured Iqbal Khan, Waluscha DeSouza, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ankur Bhatia and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles. The story revolves around RP (Saqib) and his team as they defeat the ISI mastermind constantly conceiving plans to jeopardise the country's safety. They take the help of a lady named Divya (Shriya) who has an uncanny resemblance to the lover of one of the militants.

Meanwhile, Saqib will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the sports drama 83. Based on the true story of the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 World Cup win, Saqib will be seen in the shoes of Vice-Captain Mohinder Amarnath. 83 will witness a theatrical release on December 24.

