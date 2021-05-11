'Creature 3D' Shooting Location: Details About The 2014 Monster-horror Film

Creature 3D is a film directed by Vikram Bhatt starring Bipasha Basu and Imran Abbas in lead roles. It is a monster-horror film about the owner of a new hotel in the hills who meets a boy at the launch party and they fall in love. Soon, they are terrorised by a dinosaur-like creature that begins to kill the residents. Read ahead to know about Creature 3D shooting location.

About Creature 3D shooting location

According to Bollywood Helpline, the shooting of Creature 3D took place in Ooty for about 35 days. Some parts of the film were also shot in Mumbai. However, in the film, the location of the hotel is said to be Himachal Pradesh.

Lesser known facts about the film

According to IMDb, to avoid clashes with any religious beliefs, Vikram Bhatt created an imaginary sketch of the monster that is shown in the movie. Creature 3D marks the debut of Pakistani actor Imran Abbas in Bollywood. Creature 3D was the fifth collaboration of Vikram Bhatt and Bipasha Basu. The duo has collaborated for films such as Raaz, Footpath, Aetbaar and Raaz 3, previously. The movie marks Bipasha Basu's 7th horror film in her career, leading to the media referring to her as “The Scream Queen of Bollywood.”

More about Creature 3D

Creature 3D released in 2014 and also stars Amit Tandon and Mukul Dev in supporting roles. The movie was bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Ajay Kapoor under the banner of T-Series in association with BVG Films. The film received negative reviews from the critics and the IMDb rating of the film is 3.1 out of 10.

Netizens shared their opinion about the film on IMDb where one user wrote, “Its so boringly long with all unrequired songs and unexciting sequences that the horror becomes tiring as well as funny post interval.” The other said, “Creature 3D is an Above Average Movie, its best for horror watchable lovers.” Some claimed the film to be "extremely melodramatic," "worst movie" and more. Have a look at the reviews below.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE CREATURE 3D TRAILER)

