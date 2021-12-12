Cricket Experts Try To Decode Kapil Dev's Strategy In '83' Trailer; 'There, There & There'

The entire film industry is buzzing with excitement over the upcoming biographical sports drama, 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. With only a few days remaining for the grand release of the film, the actors have been vigorously promoting the movie by sharing new trailers and clips via social media.

Fueling the excitement of the fans, Ranveer Singh shared another snippet from the upcoming Kapil Dev biopic with a video of the original Cricket legends sharing an interesting anecdote from the match.

Cricket experts decode Kapil Dev's fielding strategy

Taking to his Instagram on December 12, Ranveer Singh shared a brief clip from his upcoming film where he is seen guiding cricketer Balwinder Sandhu, played by Ammy Virk, on the field. He also shared another clip from an event where the former cricketer is sharing the same anecdote with Kapil Dev. Krishnamachari Srikkanth and others are sitting with him.

At the event, Balwinder Sandhu recalled being told by Kapil Dev about the fielders he had set up in the stadium.

However, he was left confused as he believed that Kapil had made the strategy in his head. After being asked 'Where?' Kapil Dev was left offended as he told him, ''This is the final, take it seriously.'' This left everyone in splits.

Ranveer shared the video with the caption, ''Cricket Experts are still trying to decode the field positions- 'There, There and There!' 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83. (sic)''

'83' plot & more

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is based on former cricketer Kapil Dev who led India into the World Cup in 1983. The teaser that was released on November 26 piqued the interest of netizens as it showed the nail-biting moment during the final match on June 25, 1983, at Lord’s in London.

Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev while the fans await the trailer revealing Deepika Padukone in the film who will essay the role of Dev's wife, Romi.

The movie also features actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree in supporting roles.

(Image: @ranveersingh/Instagram)