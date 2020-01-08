Crime Thrillers Of 2019 That Made An Impact On Audiences As Well As Box Office

The year 2019 has been a great one for the movie industry. Right from movies like Avengers: Endgame to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, from Ford Vs Ferrari to The Lion King — the year 2029 has gifted us with a bounty of successful movies. Amidst several genres, crime thriller was one that stood out and that grabbed everybody's attention.

Here is a list of five crime thrillers that hit the screens this year:

John Wick 3-Parabellum

Adding another to the John Wick franchise, director Chad Stahelski has brought back Keanu Reeves and took the audience on yet another crazy ride. Here John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the assassin's guild. With a whopping 14 million dollar bounty over his head, he is the sweet target of every killer in town. The movie is a superhit and had gained the title of Keanu Reeve's highest-rated movies of all time. The film also stars Halle Berry, Ian Mcshane, and Laurence Fishburne in pivotal roles.

Joker

After making films like the Hangover series, director Todd Phillips went out of his way to gift the DC comic book fans a treat for their eyes. Joker stars Joaquin Pheonix as Arthur Fleck who is a mentally troubled comedian who is disrespected and disregarded in every step of his life. This leads him to a path of hate, chaos and bloody crime that brings out his alter-ego Joker. This movie also stars Robert Deniro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy in important roles.

Knives Out

Writer & director Rian Johnson brings together a diverse cast to portray a murder investigation. The story starts when the sudden death of the old patriarch shook his eccentric and combative family. Daniel Craig grabs attention as the detective who then comes in to solve this mystery. Knives Out also star Michael Shannon, Chris Evans, Anna de Armas, and Don Johnson as the members of the family. Catch the movie to find out who was responsible.

Ad Astra

Ad Astra is a work of science fiction and thriller, and essentially a drama-mystery. It is the story of an astronaut who travels to the furthest corner of the galaxy to find his father who went missing on a space expedition 30 years back. His mission unveils unforgettable truth about his father and his expedition. Watch the movie to find out how he saved the Earth. The film stars Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, and Ruth Negga in the main roles.

Glass

M. Night Shyamalan brings the third chapter of his Unbreakable series and it is called Glass. The middle chapter, Split was also loved and appreciated by the audiences. Glass revolves around the encounter between David Dunn, the Beast, and the mysterious Elijah Price. Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson return to pick up their roles from where they left off. Glass can be a little slow-paced in the beginning but eventually picks up from the second half.

