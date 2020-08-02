'Criminal Nepotism In Bollywood,' Says Jiah Khan's Mother Amid Probe Into Sushant's Death

Late actor Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Amin slammed the Bollywood lobby for turning the industry into a 'dirty business' saying that talent was getting lost as cliques began to take control over the actors. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV against the backdrop of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rabia Amin said that the nepotism had become 'criminal' in nature and that once you stepped into the Bollywood industry you were trapped.

"You are talking about nepotism; there is a criminal nepotism going on. Children of these actors, producers, directors, they are tamed. My daughter told me that Sooraj Pancholi once said that Salman told him that it's not about working hard, it's about who you know, and you know the right people. When you come to Bollywood, you're trapped and isolated and people start controlling you. These are the cliques of Bollywood. These people are not even educated, they've never even gone to college," said Rabia Amin.

'Have to pull out these dark people'

"Bollywood is not only about darkness, there are people who have light. Not everybody needs to get into such gossip groups, bullying, drugs. I am very angry, we have to pull out these dark people. Bollywood is full of talent. Let them show their talent, entertain the people. It's a beautiful world, but these people over the last 15 or so years have turned it around into a dirty business," she added.

Earlier Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Amin had drawn parallels between the death of her daughter and Sushant Singh Rajput saying, "Looking at the photographs and circumstances, it looks very similar to my daughter’s death, but if the police is under pressure then a homicide begins to look like a suicide.”

Jiah Khan was found hanging at her residence in 2013. Sooraj Pancholi, who was allegedly named in her suicide note, was arrested and then released on bail. The case is still underway.

