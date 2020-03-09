'Rann', 'Earth' And Other Critically Acclaimed Bollywood Films That Failed At The BO

The dynamic audience of Bollywood has changed their preferences in terms of watching films on the silver screen. The box office has witnessed many masala films with dance numbers bagging huge amounts, while some of the finest films failed to impress the audience. Here are a few Bollywood projects, which gained praises from the critics, but was a debacle at the box office:

Rann

Directed by Ram Gopal Verma, this 2010 film features Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kiccha Sudeep and Gul Panag in the lead roles. Critically acclaimed actors Paresh Rawal, Rajat Kapoor, and Mohnish Bahl also essayed the pivotal roles in the film. The film depicts the state of journalism in India during that time and how its agendas influenced public opinion on politics. The film gained a positive response from the critics for its narration but failed to impress the audience. Reportedly, the movie made with the budget of ₹21 crores, could 't managed to collect even half of it.

Earth

Written and directed by Deepa Mehta, Earth, which released in 1998, was a film inspired by Bapsi Sidhwa's novel. It is also considered to be one of Aamir Khan's most underrated works. The film narrates the changing relationships after the partition of India in 1947. Reportedly, critics mentioned that the film is way ahead its time. According to the box-office report, the film was a debacle at the box-office and closed at around ₹3 crores.

Gandhi, My Father

The Feroz Abbas Khan-directorial released in 2007. The biography-drama stars Akshay Khanna, and Darshan Jariwala as Harilal and Mahatma Gandhi respectively. The film focuses on the estranged relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his eldest son Harilal. The film depicts how Gandhi had to sacrifice his family life to attain his goals. According to the box-office report, the film closed at around 7.49 crores.

Do Dooni Chaar

The Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh starrer is directed by Habib Faisal. The family drama released in 2011 is about a middle-class family, who tries to buy a new car. Rishi Kapoor essayed the character of a teacher who goes against his principles to fulfill the desire of his family. The way the film is crafted will give the audience a reality check about the state of the teachers with a pinch of comedy. A report published by the box-office India states the Habib Faisal directorial a debacle.

