Critics Decode Priyanka Chopra's One-shoulder Blue Jumpsuit Worth 1L For Oprah's Interview

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in Oprah Winfrey’s Emmy-winning talk show Super Soul. The actor appeared in a virtual avatar from her London home and the interview revealed insight from the Quantico star’s personal and professional journey. In the interview, the actor talked about what it was like to write her very first book and memoir Unfinished, her teen years, marriage with Nick Jonas, personal and professional struggles of being an actor, and many other topics. Apart from her conversation what also stood out was her wardrobe choice for the internet-breaking appearance.

A Review of Priyanka Chopra's outfit on Oprah's Interview

Priyanka Chopra's outfit on Oprah's interview consisted of a one-shoulder blue jumpsuit that featured a draped neckline and tapered pants. Chopra styled the outfit with strappy silver heels and matching floral-encrusted hoop earrings. For makeup, she kept it simple with a flawless base, fluttery eyelashes, and peachy pink lips. The jumpsuit is from French designer Roland Mouret's SS21’ collection and the designer is also known for dressing celebrities like Meghan Markle.

According to Hindustan Times, stylist Isha Bhansali loved the tailored sexiness of the jumpsuit and said the blue jumpsuit was so refreshing and gave a sense of summer but she actually loved her make-up. She said the matte blush lips went smoothly well with the attire. She added the transparent sandals gave a futuristic touch and it was overall a great number. However, she was not so thrilled about the earrings and said something more futuristic or a great watch would have been enough.

In the same article, designer Anushtee Parekh from Label Anushree who had designed for Priyanka in the past said she could read her love for comfort and chic. She said the look was great considering the colour worked very well on her and the silhouette was a perfect remix of soft and structure. Given the interview was in the brunch-like setting among lush greens, she said the powder blue outfit was right for the occasion.

On the Roland Mouret brand's official website, Priyanka Chopra's outfit priced at about USD 1,495 which is approximately â‚¹1 lakh. In the same article, designer Diksha Khanna said the Breezy summer work looked the right choice of powder blue accentuated with strappy silver heels and pink lips. She added all in all the outfit was a right mix of "oomph" and "class". Khanna was not too kicked about her makeup and said Ash grey with nudes could have been another option for Priyanka.

Promo Image Source: Stills from Super Soul Interview