Cruella Box Office Collection; Read Ahead To Know The Details

Cruella starring Emma Stone has released worldwide and is receiving decent reviews. The movie is directed by Craig Gillespie and also released on Disney+ soon after its theatrical release. Read further to find out the box office collections that the movie has made so far and other details about it.

Cruella box office collection

According to Box Office Mojo, the Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis written movie has made a collection of $26,500, 000, around the world. The movie was made with a budget of close to $200 million, as per Screen Rant. It is produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr under the banners of Walt Disney Pictures, Gunn Films and Marc Platt Productions.

More about Cruella

The movie has received a 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while on IMDb it has scored a 7.5 out of 10 ratings. The movie is set in the 1970s at the time of the punk rock movement in London, it chronicles the life of Estella who is a fashion designer. It further unfolds the twisted journey of Estella on the path that leads her to become a notorious fashion designer, who starts to be known as Cruella de Vil.

The movie was announced by Walt Disney Pictures back in 2013, after which Stone was got on board in 2016; she is also one of the executive producers on the project. Glenn Close who portrayed the role of Cruella in the movie 101 Dalmatians and 102 Dalmatians, which released in 1996 and 2000 respectively, is also a part of the project as an executive producer. The movie was shot in England within a period of three months from August 2019 to November 2019.

The movie was slated to release in December 2020 but was delayed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The movie also got a red carpet premiere at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles, which was the first red-carpet event since the lockdown restrictions were lifted. The movie includes an ensemble cast that features Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong in key roles.

Image: Still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.