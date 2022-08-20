Last Updated:

'Cuttputlli' Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar Performs In Style; Rakul Preet & Others Present

Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and more arrived in style at the trailer launch of the upcoming thriller flick 'Cuttputlli'.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
'Cuttputlli' trailer launch
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming thriller flick Cuttputlli was launched today. The actor gave out a stunning performance at the event. 

'Cuttputlli' trailer launch
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Glimpses from the trailer launch event surfaced on social media, where the superstar could be seen tied like a puppet as he performed. 

'Cuttputlli' trailer launch
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The event also had the film's ensemble cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and producer Jacky Bhagnani in attendance.

'Cuttputlli' trailer launch
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Akshay looked dapper in an all-blue look, while opting for chunky white shoes to amp up his outfit. 

'Cuttputlli' trailer launch
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rakul made heads turn in her bright pink co-ord set with a matching bralette. Not to miss her statement earrings. 

'Cuttputlli' trailer launch
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sargun Mehta also stunned in a shimmery dress and paired it with black heels. 

'Cuttputlli' trailer launch
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The much-awaited project will stream on Disney+Hotstar from September 2, 2022. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Vivek Agnihotri & more hoist Tricolor ahead of Independence Day

In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Vivek Agnihotri & more hoist Tricolor ahead of Independence Day
'She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil & more stun at series' premiere

'She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil & more stun at series' premiere
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com