'Cuttputlli' Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar Performs In Style; Rakul Preet & Others Present

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming thriller flick Cuttputlli was launched today. The actor gave out a stunning performance at the event.
Glimpses from the trailer launch event surfaced on social media, where the superstar could be seen tied like a puppet as he performed.
The event also had the film's ensemble cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and producer Jacky Bhagnani in attendance.
Akshay looked dapper in an all-blue look, while opting for chunky white shoes to amp up his outfit.
Rakul made heads turn in her bright pink co-ord set with a matching bralette. Not to miss her statement earrings.