Cyclone Tauktae: Kareena Kapoor & Malaika Arora Urge Citizens To Stay At Home

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Monday, May 17, 2021, to urge all to stay home due to the Cyclone Tauktae. Apart from that, the duo also shared BMC's post where they revealed news about the vaccine cancellation. Along with the post, the duo penned notes talking about the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the BMC’s post that read, “In the view of the warning of high-intensity cyclone issued by IMD, the vaccination program scheduled on Monday (17th May) stands cancelled at all MCGM & public vaccination centres. We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and stay safe”. Along with the post she wrote, “Important” and added a sticker that read, ‘Ghar pe raho’ (stay at home). Malaika too shared the same post on her Instagram stories. Take a look at the posts below:

Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. It is expected to pass close to Mumbai, resulting in heavy rain. Mumbai residents are advised to stay at home and avoid going near the coast, as the wind speed is expected to increase. Meanwhile, the BMC has informed Mumbai residents that the Bandra-Worli sea link will be closed due to Cyclone Tauktae. Take a look at the tweet below.

Dear Mumbaikars, Bandra-Worli sea link will be closed to commute till further update.



Please take alternate routes if at all you plan to move out.



The best plan however is to stay indoors today unless it’s absolutely unavoidable#CycloneTauktae https://t.co/eJD55GEyeJ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 17, 2021

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable photo of her boys together in honour of Mother's Day. She penned a note that read, "आज उम्मीद पे पूरी दुनिया कायम है”, (translation: Today the whole world rests on hope) And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow". In the picture, Taimur is seen holding his baby brother that is too cute to miss.

Poonam Damania, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, and many others wished the actor with heart emojis. For the unversed, Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on February 21, 2021. Take a look at the post below.

Image Source: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

