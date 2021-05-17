Cyclone Tauktae: Kartik Aaryan Asks Fans To Stay Home As Mumbai Receives Heavy Rainfall

As cyclone Tauktae continues to wreak havoc in Mumbai and other adjoining areas with heavy rainfall and storm, actor Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram and advised people to stay indoors. The actor shared a throwback goofy picture that seems to be from the sets of a film where he can be seen standing in front of an outdoor fan.

Kartik Aaryan urges fans to stay indoors amid cyclone Tauktae

In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing sunglasses while enjoying the air in front of the outdoor fan. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "#Tauktae One more reason to stay inside." The actor Kartik has been sharing important information and amplifying resources for the people in need amid the pandemic. Previously, he shared a throwback picture while expressing gratitude towards the people who are extending a helping hand to the needy in these stressful times.

He shared an old picture from his visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar and wrote, “These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity. It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness. Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow.” Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal 2. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dhamaka.

Cyclone Tauktae updates

India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra explained that Cyclone Tauktae has "intensified further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm". It is expected that the cyclone will cross the Gujarat borders tonight. It will next affect Rajasthan, but the intensity will be gradually decreased. Mohapatra noted, "advised to evacuate people from the low-lying areas of Swarastra and south Gujarat coast. People should remain indoors, they should co-operate with the government authorities. As the landfall is occurring n the night, 8 to 11 pm, this impact will start from afternoon and evening and will continue for the next 6 hours after the landfall. Therefore, till the early morning of tomorrow, there will be a maximum impact over the coastal districts of Gujarat and Saurashtra. Thereafter, gradually the system will move inwards over the land, the intensity will decrease gradually."

(Image credit: kartikaaryan/ Instagram)

