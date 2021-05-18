Cyclone Tauktae: Shruti Haasan shares 'scary experience', says 'windows seemed to fly off'

Actress Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram stories and shared a video addressing the destruction and damage done by cyclone Tauktae after it created havoc in Mumbai. In the video, the actress shared her experience of the cyclone and said that her 'windows seemed to fly off' and also added that everything was very scary. Cyclone Tauktae's severe effect was seen in Maharashtra as it made its way to Gujarat.

Shruti Haasan shares her cyclone experience

The video begins with Shruti talking about the entire horrific storm and said, "This storm is never-ending. My windows may fly off. It's very scary. Thank god this didn't happen the last lockdown when I was alone." She has also shared some visuals of the destructive cyclone from her balcony. The actress is currently locked down with her best friend and beau Santanu Hazarika.

Apart from Shruti, several other actors also shared pictures of the destruction that was caused by the cyclone. Actress Raveena Tandon shared the picture of her compound that showed the uprooted plants and her garden being in a dilapidated state. Malaika also shared a similar picture of the road in front of her house is in a completely destructive state.

Cyclone Tuktae update in Mumbai

With swift action from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, rescue operations were conducted as effects of Cyclone Tauktae were seen in Mumbai. The NDRF team cleared the road of fallen trees and branches in the Dahisar area of Mumbai as heavy rain and strong winds lashed the city. Considering the post-cyclone disaster in the city, three NDRF teams were deployed which cleared the road blockage on time.

The rescue operation is currently underway as 12 casualties have already been reported. More than 15 people have been injured due to natural calamity. With a speed of over 100 km per hour, rain and wind raged through coastal areas, disrupting trees and electricity poles. Apart from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Gujarat were hit with serious effects of the cyclone. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned about severe rainfall with strong winds earlier as a deep depression had developed over the Lakshwadeep in the Arabian which further intensified to cyclonic storm.

(Image: SHRUTZHAASAN/ Instagram/ PTI)

