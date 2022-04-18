VJ-host Cyrus Sahukar has recently tied the knot with actor Vaishali Malahara in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The two stars who have been dating for a long, exchanged vows at a grand wedding celebration in Alibaugh on April 16. After pictures from the star-studded wedding went viral on social media, the couple shared love decked pictures on Instagram.

The pictures from the wedding show Vaishali and Cyrus taking pheras and sharing a kiss after the ritual. The other pictures also showed the two being blessed by the family and friends as they exchange vows. Vaishali and Cyrus shared an identical post on Instagram and recalled their wedding vows once again as they begin a new phase of their life.

Cyrus Sahukar,Vaishali Malahara share wedding pictures

The couple captioned the happy pictures and wrote, “With These 7 steps May you become my friend and May I deserve your friendship. May my friends make me one with you and May your friendship make you one with me…” Cyrus’ close friend Mini Mathur who was also present for the wedding along with her husband Kabir Khan, congratulated the newly married couple on Instagram while sharing a happy picture from the nuptials.

She explained how the wedding was full of fun and masti where each felt extremely special. “My buddy @cyrus_sahukar made the happiest groom I’ve ever seen. Not tough if your bride is the lovely @polvina_malhara !!It's also rare to have a wedding so full of love that everyone feels like the father of the bride or the mother of the groom. And given that all the best stand-up hosts were in attendance.. laughter was hysterically abundant in every corner of their big day! May you both always have plenty of reasons to feel this way forever. I love you two crazies. Mohabbat zindabad,” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview with Miss Malini in 2016, Cyrus Sahukar confirmed his relationship with Vaishali Malahara. He had also revealed their vegetarian vs non-vegetarian story. Sharing the same, he had said that Vaishali is his girlfriend and they met in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Instagram/cyrus_sahukar