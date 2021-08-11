D Imman Shares Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ ‘rare Click’ From Her First Ever Recording Session

South Indian music composer D Imman recently shared a throwback picture with global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The picture from one of the recording sessions with the actress from her initial career days. While everyone knows that Priyanka is currently touching the grandeur of success with her several international projects, but little did her fans know that she started her career in a Chennai studio, the picture is a glimpse of that.

Taking it to Twitter, D Imman explained in the caption that the picture is from the time when he made his debut with Thamizhan and Priyanka also made her debut as a singer with Ullathai Killathey. Sharing his feelings with his and Priyanka’s fans, he wrote, “Nostalgic Pic! Easily before two decades! A Rare click during the recording session of my Debut Film @actorvijay anna starrer #Thamizhan And it is! @priyankachopra‘s debut song as a singer #UllathaiKillathey. [sic]” In the picture, Priyanka wore a white top paired with black bottoms. She is seen smiling while recording inside the studio as D Imman directed her.

The actress had sung the duet number Ullathai Killathe for Vijay’s 2002 courtroom drama Thamizhan. In addition to lending her vocals, she also played the leading lady in the film. Thamizhan is Priyanka’s only non-Hindi Indian film. Priyanka debuted in Bollywood with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. A decade later in July 2012, Priyanka released her first single, In My City.

According to various media reports, when Priyanka was in New York City, shooting her series Quantico, fans had thronged to get a picture with her, and she then realised what Vijay had taught her. In her memoir Unfinished, which she released last year, Priyanka wrote, "As I stood and took pictures with them through my lunch break, I thought about my very first co-actor ever and the example he’d set."

Imman has a couple of upcoming projects, including Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. According to reports, Annaatthe, directed by Siva is expected to have a release in November this year. The music composer also has films, like Laabam and Etharkkum Thunindhavan, among other upcoming projects. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra who was last seen in The White Tiger, has Jee Le Zaraa, Text for You, Matrix 4, Citadel, Sheela, Tulia, and Cowboy Ninja Viking in her kitty.

