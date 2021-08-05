'D44' Title Unveil: Dhanush Attends Pooja Ceremony Ahead Of Shooting; See Photos

South Indian star Dhanush, who began filming Mithran Jawahar's tentatively titled D44 in Chennai on August 5, 2021, recently attended the pooja ceremony for the film. The filmmakers have dropped a short video and unveiled that the film titled is Thiruchitrambalam. The video shared had traditional music with a touch of mass. Helmed by Jawahar, the film is said to be a commercial entertainer.

D44 is Thiruchitrambalam

Taking to their official Twitter handle, D44's makers have revealed the title of the film in a short video. The animation video has letters with the director, Dhanush and the film's names. Unveiling the title, the filmmakers penned, "'#D44' is '#Thiruchitrambalam' @dhanushkraja @anirudhofficial '#MithranJawahar' @prakashraaj #Bharathiraja @MenenNithya @RaashiiKhanna_ @priya_Bshankar."

Dhanush's 44th film also features Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen, Bharathiraja, Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Dhanush commenced the filming today in Chennai. Ahead of which, a pooja ceremony was held that was attended by Dhanush, Menem, Bharathiraja and other cast and crew members. The film's stellar cast was revealed on August 4, 2021.

Sun Pictures are producing the film. The film reunites the actor Dhanush and director Jawahar after over 13 years. However, Dhanush and the music director, Anirudh Ravichander are coming together after almost five years. Thiruchitrambalam is expected to have a theatrical release next year.

Sun Pictures are quite active on the micro-blogging site as they are constantly updating the fans about their upcoming project. Recently, they shared two pictures from the pooja ceremony. In the pictures, the cast and crew members can be seen sporting traditional outfits and posing happily together for the camera. They tweeted, "@dhanushkraja's #D44 shooting commences Today! #D44Poojai."

Meanwhile, Dhanush is also working on a trilingual film helmed by Sekhar Kammula. The film will mark his Telugu debut. The South Indian star recently wrapped up filming for his Hollywood flick, The Gray Man that is helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The action thriller also features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles. Dhanush is also working on a Hindi rom-com titled Atrangi Re. The film also features Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

IMAGE: PTI

