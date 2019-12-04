Dabangg 3 Director Prabhudeva's Must-watch Films To Add To Your Weekend Binge List

Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the theatres on 20th December, 2019. This third instalment of the Dabangg franchise is directed by dancing sensation Prabhudeva. Prabhudeva has an enviable list of blockbuster hits under his credit as a Director. He is a South superstar actor, a national award-winning choreographer and successful director. Prabhudeva has made some memorable Bollywood films since his 2009 debut as a director in the Hindi Cinema. Take a look at some of the most popular films of the multi-talented maverick-

Must Watch Films Of Prabhudeva

Wanted (2009)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Prabhudeva made his directorial debut with megastar Salman Khan in Wanted. The film was a blockbuster hit, and the journey for Prabhdeva as a Bollywood film director started successfully with this film. Wanted is an action-thriller, wherein Salman Khan essayed the role of a cop. Love Me and Mera Hee Jalwa were amongst the most popular songs from the film.

Rowdy Rathore(2012)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

After a gap of few years, Pradudeva came up with another masterpiece in the form of Rowdy Rathore. Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha's sizzling onscreen chemistry was the highlight of Rowdy Rathore. From songs, action scenes to comedy, Rowdy Rathore had all the elements required for an iconic film. After Rowdy Rathore, Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudeva worked again in Action Jackson as well, but the film tanked at the box-office.

R...Rajkumar(2013)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

When two gifted dancers come together for a movie, then magic happens. This is exactly what happened with Shahid Kapoor and Prabhudeva in R...Rajkumar. Shahid Kapoor gave one of the best performance of his acting career in the film. The songs Gandi Baat and Sari Ke Fall Sa from the film topped the radio charts over weeks. The film did great box-office collection and was another commercial success for Prabhudeva.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Ramaiya Vastavaiya was a romantic tale of a village girl and a city boy. It also marked the successful debut of lead actor Girish Taurani into the world of Hindi Cinema. The film had great moments and brewing romance between the characters of the film was simply outstanding. A highly recommended film directed by Prabhudeva.

