Dabangg 3: #BeingChulbul Takes Over Twitter As Chulbul Will Have A Face-off With Bali

Bollywood News

Dabangg 3: Chulbul Pandey is impressing and engaging the netizens with this special lens filter. Fans are trying #BeingChulbul filter to witness the face-off.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3, the most anticipated Bollywood film is around the corner and fans can't hold their excitement to see Salman Khan reprising his character Chulbul Pandey on the silver screen. The makers and actors are keeping the audience engaged with their promotional activities online and offline. Focusing more on the audience available online, the Dabangg 3 team has come up with fun activities. Recently, the makers unveiled the Pandey Ji filter on various social media app before releasing a thirty-second climax video captioned Chulbul vs Bali. Check out below how fans showed their excitement using #BeingChulbul on Twitter.  

 

Reactions to Chulbul's epic climax fight with Bali Singh:

 

Details of Dabangg 3

The third installment of Dabangg 3 is directed by dancer-director Prabhudeva under the production banner of Saffon Media Production and SKF along with Arbaaz Khan Productions. Dabangg 3 is slated to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. Apart from Salman Khan, actors Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Mahie Gill among others will reprise their characters. South star Kichcha Suddep will play the villain of the action-drama, while Saiee Manjrekar will mark her debut. The film is shot in two different time-zones. 

 

 

Published:
