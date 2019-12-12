Dabangg 3: #BeingChulbul Takes Over Twitter As Chulbul Will Have A Face-off With Bali

Dabangg 3, the most anticipated Bollywood film is around the corner and fans can't hold their excitement to see Salman Khan reprising his character Chulbul Pandey on the silver screen. The makers and actors are keeping the audience engaged with their promotional activities online and offline. Focusing more on the audience available online, the Dabangg 3 team has come up with fun activities. Recently, the makers unveiled the Pandey Ji filter on various social media app before releasing a thirty-second climax video captioned Chulbul vs Bali. Check out below how fans showed their excitement using #BeingChulbul on Twitter.

Reactions to Chulbul's epic climax fight with Bali Singh:

Ohhhhhh Myyyyyyy Godddddd.

Ab kya bolu ye to atom bomb se bhi thousand guna visphotak hai.@BeingSalmanKhan urph #Bhaijaan

Urph #BeingChulbul ne to Tsunami lake khada kar diya .its amazing. Ye sirf 30sec ka promo nahi..aag hai aag..I can't wait..my excitement out of control.❤🙏 https://t.co/8KKj7EdUDq — Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai❤ (@Beingsallufan27) December 11, 2019

This Is Going To Be Historic Fight Between Chulbul Pandey & Bali Singh 🔥😍

"JISKEY AAGEY HO ALI AUR PEECHE HO BAJRANGBALI USKA KYA UKHAADEGA BAALI"

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#BeingChulbul https://t.co/9G7HzIgp5I pic.twitter.com/6vATFb1xD4#beingchulbul — Arsalan Hoque (@HoqueArsalan) December 11, 2019

Never seen Climax is coming in theatres on 20th DEC😍

Its Chulbul Pandey v/s Bali Singh



**"Jiske aage ho Ali aur peeche Bajrangbali uska kya ukharega Bali"**

This Dialogue promo & BGM is next level💪

Mass hysteria🔥#BeingChulbul



Link..watch now👇https://t.co/Rwm653K6AD — Hiranmoy Roy (@HiranmoyHR) December 11, 2019

Details of Dabangg 3

The third installment of Dabangg 3 is directed by dancer-director Prabhudeva under the production banner of Saffon Media Production and SKF along with Arbaaz Khan Productions. Dabangg 3 is slated to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. Apart from Salman Khan, actors Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Mahie Gill among others will reprise their characters. South star Kichcha Suddep will play the villain of the action-drama, while Saiee Manjrekar will mark her debut. The film is shot in two different time-zones.

