Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Starrer Among The Lowest Earners For The Actor In Last Decade

Prabhudeva’s Wanted is often termed as a turning point in Salman Khan’s career when he was reeling under a string of flops. The actor then went on to deliver consecutive hits, and some of them even became a blockbuster at the box office, entering the Rs 300-crore club. However, the Maine Pyar Kiya’s actor-director reunion did not create the magic as was expected, with Dabangg 3 turning out to be among his lowest earners in the last decade.

Dabangg 3 has earned around Rs 140 crore at the box office in close to two weeks. The movie joins Veer, Jai Ho, Ready and Tubelight among his lowest earners of this decade. While Veer was a debacle at the box office, Jai Ho and Tubelight were his only two films after Dabangg and before Dabangg 3, which did not live up to expectations.

Both the films earned in Rs 110-Rs 120 crore range at the domestic box office. Ready, with over Rs 120 crore, was termed a superhit then.

Even Bodyguard that released eight years ago, had earned Rs 142 crore at the box office. Moreover, Race 3, which was panned unanimously by the critics, too had earned close to Rs 170 crore in 2018.

Dabangg franchise

Dabangg 3 is also struggling to reach the figure of Dabangg, which had earned over Rs 140 crore, but termed a big success in 2010. Dabangg 2, however, had crossed the Rs 150 crore mark and ended up with Rs 155 crore.

Top grossers

Apart from these films, Salman delivered some big successes like Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 198 crore), three 200-crore hits, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 208 crore), Bharat (Rs 205 crore), Kick (Rs 233 crore) and three Rs 300-crore hits, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320crore) , Sultan (Rs 330 crore), and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 340 crore).

