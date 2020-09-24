'Dabangg' Spin-off To Have An Animated Twist, Coming Soon To Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to carry the Dabangg franchise forward with their latest animated show of the series. Salman Khan will be seen as an animated character in the show and thus fans are excited about it. The animated series will be loosely based on the live-action Dabangg films.

Dabangg franchise continues in the animated space with Disney+Hotstar

Also Read | Saiee M Manjrekar Roped In To Play A Key Role In 'Major': 'I Instantly Said Yes To It'

The show is expected to launch in summer of 2021 according to several reports. The show will go on to have close to over 100 episodes and Cosmos Maya will be the one creating it. The show will be made in a family-friendly manner which will cater to audiences of all ages. The episode will feature a number of characters with Chulbul Pandey interacting with his friends and foes.

Dabangg is being adapted into a children’s animated series by the creators of Motu Patlu.

DECADE OF ICONIC DABANGG pic.twitter.com/Ad5TjgJ2ER — SK (@salmaniacs_sk) September 10, 2020

#Dabangg is all set to get a run as an animated series.



DECADE OF ICONIC DABANGG pic.twitter.com/hskL08hVsn — DEVIL_RAKESH🇳🇵 (@BeingRakesh23) September 11, 2020

Also Read | Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Franchise Will Be Shot Across 7 Countries; Recce To Start Soon

Despite the intense action sequences which may be seen on the show, just like the films, the animated series will have moments of comic relief. The Dabangg franchise over the years has gained a major fan following due to the intense drama. The gripping story of the franchise has kept audiences excited for the Dabangg films.

Also Read | John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Vs Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Thus the animated spin-off too seems to have created quite a buzz and fans are eager to watch Chulbul Pandey in a new avatar. According to several news portals, the animated series of Dabangg will go on to get close to 104 episodes. The season 1 for the show will be getting 52 episodes and the rest will be shown in season 2 of the show.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 14' Promo: Salman Khan’s BTS Video Will Make One Pumped Up For The Show

The name of the animated show has not been announced as of yet, however, fans are eager to know what is in store with the new approach that the Dabangg franchise has taken. The last instalment of the Dabangg franchise gained huge appreciation and went on to perform extremely well at the box office. The makers and the actors were praised by fans for their performances in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.