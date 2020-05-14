'Dabangg', 'Phantom': Films That Were Based In A Certain Location But Shot Elsewhere

Bollywood movies have given us goals whether it be about romance, emotions or travel. Throughout the years, certain Bollywood films that are set in certain places have actually been shot in entirely different locations. Such movies include Dabangg, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and many more. Learning about these films' actual shooting locations will likely surprise you. To know these various films' actual shooting locations, take a look below.

Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, this movie gave us the chills when it comes to romance, friendships and of course, the beautiful locations. The Manali trip from the film, except for the temple and the resort, was shot in Gulmarg, Pahalgam.

Fanaa

Fanaa was a romantic thriller with several beautiful locations. But there was a significant modification throughout the film’s location. The director shot the Jammu and Kashmir scenes to the Tatra Mountains in the southern Republic of Poland, which also provided snowy and mountainous terrain.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

While the story of this film is set in Pakistan, the fact is, large parts of the film were shot in Jammu and Kashmir. And certain scenes of the film were also shot at Salman Khan’s property in Panvel. The most important parts of the film are shot in Jammu and Kashmir like Sonmarg and Zoji La. The climax of BB was shot at Sonmarg, which is near the Thajiwas.

Mary Kom

The biopic tells the story of the real-life boxer Mary Kom who hails from Manipur. The film was a massive hit and is an inspiring story. Some parts of the film were shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh and are shown as Manipur.

Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, was based in Bombay (now Mumbai). Although the film was based mostly in Mumbai, it was shot completely in Sri Lanka.

Phantom

Phantom tells the story of the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Some sequences were shot in entirely different locations. To showcase the Syrian Arab Republic, the film was shot in Lebanon, in Khandaq al-Ghameeq, and also the mountainous region of Kfardebian.

Dabanng

Dabangg, the action trilogy starring Salman Khan, became instantly popular when the first installation in the series was released. The first film, based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh called Laalgunj, was actually shot at a location near Pune, Maharashtra.

Chennai Express

Chennai Express, despite the name suggests, was not entirely shot in Chennai. Various scenes from the movie that are portrayed to be shot in Komban, Tamil Nadu have actually been shot near Pune.

