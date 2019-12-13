Dabangg Star Salman Khan's Cool Moves Earns Him A 'swagat' With Young Fans

Salman Khan can be seen is a commercial for a leading brand that sells carbonated drinks. The actor is seen in a cool avatar as he says the Dabangg 3 slogan, “Swaagat Toh Karo Humara”. The seems to be giving his young fans another reason to adore and admire him.

Salman Khan gives his young fans ‘swag’ goals

Salman Khan can be seen in the latest commercial for a leading carbonated drinks seller. In the advertisement, the actor can be seen imitating the cool sunglass move from the film Dabangg 3. The background music from the trailer of Dabangg 3 can also be heard in the background. He narrates the dialogue from Dabangg 3, “Swaagat Toh Karo Humara”. He also says “Swag Se” at the end of the commercial.

With his Dabangg 3 move and effortless body language, the actor seems to have connected even with his younger audience. Salman Khan has a huge fan base amongst the young population of the country. His work in various films and his style is adored by fans of all age groups. This is proof that he is still as popular among millenials as he is with his fans from the '90s.

Read Salman Khan Talks About Radhe's Clash With 'Laxmmi Bomb'; Says Eid Does Not Belong To Him

Also Read Rani Mukerji Asserts Seniority Over Salman's Chulbul Pandey, Says, 'He Still Has 2 Stars'

Salman Khan’s much-anticipated Dabangg 3

Salman Khan will be seen in an upcoming Prabhudheva film, Dabangg 3. The film is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. It film stars actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sudeep in pivotal roles. Arbaaz Khan, who was the director of the previous instalment, is producing the film Dabangg 3. The plot of the film revolves around a cop who has a different method of dealing with crimes. The film is a mass movie that has been making noise with its trailer. The film will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

Read Salman Khan Says He Cannot Sleep Alone In His Bed And This Is What Kapil Sharma Has To Say

Also Read Bigg Boss 13: Farah Khan To Replace Salman Khan As The Host Of The Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.