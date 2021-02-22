Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 Graced By These Actors; See Pics

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the Indian entertainment industry. It is given to personalities for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of cinema in the country. The 2021 edition of DPIFFA was recently held with many celebrities marking their presence.

Also Read | Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: List Of Winners Who Bagged Trophies

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 attendees

Celebrities from both the film and television industry attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Several stars won accolades for their performance in the past year. Check out DPIFFA photos of some attendees.

Bobby Doel

Bobby Doel marked his presence at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. He wore a black blazer and was showing his salt and pepper style beard. Bobby won Best Actor – Web Series for Aasharam.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah wore a white and black traditional attire. She paired it with silver bangles and earrings with a black bindi. Check out her DPIFFA photos from her Instagram handle.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

TV star Dheeraj Dhoopar won Best Actor - Television series at Dadasheb Phalke International Film Awards 2021. He was seen wearing a black blazer for the occasion. The actor kept it simple with his popular hair and beard style.

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani went all black for the special occasion. She wore a sleeveless black blouse attire. The actor completed her outfit with a white choker. Kiara was honored with Critics’ Best Actress at Dadasheb Phalke International Film Awards 2021.

Also Read | Kay Kay Menon Gets Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival For Most Versatile Actor

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu was seen in Indian attire at the Dadasheb Phalke International Film Awards 2021. He wore a red Nehru Jacket on white Kurta with specs. Kunal won Best Actor in Comic Role for his performance in Lootcase.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi caught much attention with her traditional outfit. She wore a pistachio-green saree with a sleeveless blouse. The actor completed her attire with pearl necklace and earrings. Nora grabbed Best Performer of the year at the function.

Surbhi Chandna

Dadasheb Phalke International Film Awards 2021 had Surbhi Chandna winning in Best Actress in Television series category. She was seen wearing a multicolor saree filled with various patterns and flowers. Check out her DPIFFA photos.

Sushmita Sen

Best Actress – Web Series was given to Sushmita Sen for Aarya at Dadasheb Phalke International Film Awards 2021. The actor attended the function in all black. She wore a black gown with a neck cut and had her shiny purse.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey was seen wearing a grey traditional suit at Dadasheb Phalke International Film Awards 2021. He was honored with Best Actor in Supporting role for Chhapaak. Take a look at his DPIFFA photos.

Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan donned a black shiny gown with one side sleeve at Dadasheb Phalke International Film Awards 2021. She sported black and white earrings. The actor kept her hair open and left them on her right side. Check out her DPIFFFA photos.

Also Read | Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 South: See Which Actors Won This Prestigious Award

More DPIFFA photos

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Flaunts Trophy As She Receives DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award

Promo Image Source: kiaraaliaadvani And dheerajdhoopar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.