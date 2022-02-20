Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Here's The Full List Of Winners

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place on Sunday and honoured several artists for their contribution to Indian Cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema and is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony. The official Twitter handle of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards unveiled the full list of winners. Here is the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022 winners. Congratulations to @SidMalhotra for winning the award for Critics Best Actor - Shershaah at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/JcEbg5LUzD — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 20, 2022 Full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022 winners Outstanding Contribution To Film- Asha Parekh

Best Actor Award- Ranveer Singh for 83

Best Actress Award- Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Critics Best Actor Award- Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah

Critics Best Actress Award- Kiara Advani for Shershaah

Best Actor in Supporting Role- Satish Kaushik for Kaagaz

Best Actress in Supporting Role- Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom

Best Actor in a Negative Role- Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth

People's Choice Best Actor- Abhimanyu Dasani

People's Choice Best Actress- Radhika Madan

Best Debut- Ahan Shetty for Tadap

Film Of The Year- Pushpa: The Rise

Critics Best Film- Sardar Udham

Best Film- Shershaah

Best International Feature Film- Another Round

Best Short Film- Pauli

Best Actor in Web Series- Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2

Best Actress in Web Series- Raveena Tandon for Aranyak

Best Web Series- Candy

Best Actor in Television Series- Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Best Actress in Television Series- Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya

Most Promising Actor in Television Series- Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya

Most Promising Actress in Television Series- Rupali Ganguly for Anupama

Television Series of The Year- Anupama

Best Director- Ken Ghosh for State of Siege: Temple Attack

Best Cinematographer- Jayakrishna Gummadi for Haseena Dilruba

Best Playback Singer Male- Vishal Mishra

Best Playback Singer Female-Kanika Kapoor Image: Instagram/@kritisanon/@alluarjun

