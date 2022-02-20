Last Updated:

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Here's The Full List Of Winners

Best Actors to Best Film, check out the full list of the Dadasaheb Phalke International FF Awards 2022 winners, that took place on Sunday, February 20.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place on Sunday and honoured several artists for their contribution to Indian Cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema and is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony. The official Twitter handle of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards unveiled the full list of winners. Here is the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022 winners. 

Full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022 winners

  • Outstanding Contribution To Film- Asha Parekh
  • Best Actor Award- Ranveer Singh for 83
  • Best Actress Award- Kriti Sanon for Mimi
  • Critics Best Actor Award- Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah
  • Critics Best Actress Award- Kiara Advani for Shershaah
  • Best Actor in Supporting Role- Satish Kaushik for Kaagaz
  • Best Actress in Supporting Role- Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom
  • Best Actor in a Negative Role- Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth
  • People's Choice Best Actor- Abhimanyu Dasani
  • People's Choice Best Actress- Radhika Madan
  • Best Debut- Ahan Shetty for Tadap
  • Film Of The Year- Pushpa: The Rise
  • Critics Best Film- Sardar Udham
  • Best Film- Shershaah
  • Best International Feature Film- Another Round
  • Best Short Film- Pauli
  • Best Actor in Web Series- Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2
  • Best Actress in Web Series- Raveena Tandon for Aranyak
  • Best Web Series- Candy
  • Best Actor in Television Series- Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi
  • Best Actress in Television Series- Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya
  • Most Promising Actor in Television Series- Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya
  • Most Promising Actress in Television Series- Rupali Ganguly for Anupama
  • Television Series of The Year- Anupama
  • Best Director- Ken Ghosh for State of Siege: Temple Attack
  • Best Cinematographer- Jayakrishna Gummadi for Haseena Dilruba
  • Best Playback Singer Male- Vishal Mishra
  • Best Playback Singer Female-Kanika Kapoor

