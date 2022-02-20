Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Here's The Full List Of Winners

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon/@alluarjun
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place on Sunday and honoured several artists for their contribution to Indian Cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema and is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony. The official Twitter handle of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards unveiled the full list of winners. Here is the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022 winners.
Congratulations to @SidMalhotra for winning the award for Critics Best Actor - Shershaah at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/JcEbg5LUzD— Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 20, 2022
