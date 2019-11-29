Dagubbati Looks Like Aditya Roy Kapur: Say Fans After Looking At Rana's 'Tall Happy' Pic

Rana Daggubati who played Bhallaldev in the epic film Baahubali posted a 'tall happy' picture on his Instagram handle. The actor was seen wearing the 'tall man' circus costume and totally nailed the 'standing on stilts' look. One fan commented: "Hey u look like Aditya Roy Kapoor.", the other said, "Bhai ab Aur Kitne Lambeee . ho ge aap." Well, the resemblance to Aditya Roy Kapur sure can't be ignored in the picture. What do you think?

Aditya was last seen in Kalank. The movie had also starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene in lead roles. The movie, however, did not live up to the expectations at the box office. The actor, meanwhile, had another film in his kitty, Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer drama. He will also be seen in Malang. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film was announced in March this year. Malang has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

Actor Rana Daggubati is set to produce the biopic on celebrated cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, the makers announced recently. The film to be produced under Rana's banner Suresh Productions, features Vijay Sethupathi as the Sri Lankan spin legend. Rana said he is excited to have Sethupathi on board for the film to be directed by MS Sripathy and co-produced by Dar Media Pvt Ltd.

"Suresh Productions is going to be associated with Dar films in telling the story of a legend through legendary actor - Vijay Sethupathi as Muttiah Muralitharan... Coming soon," Rana said in a statement. Rana's recent home production film "Oh Baby!" was a blockbuster. The currently untitled biopic will go on floors in December.

