Daily Ent Recap Dec 16: Tom Cruise Scolds MI 7 Crew Over COVID-19 Guidelines & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Tom Cruise blasting the crew of Mission Impossible for not following COVID-19 guidelines to Kylie Jenner topping the Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities of 2020, many celebrities made headlines on December 16. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Tom Cruise blasts Mission Impossible 7 crew

In a leaked recording, actor Tom Cruise is heard scolding two Mission Impossible crewmates for violating Mission Impossible 7 guidelines. The recording has been obtained by The Sun. The crew members who were been scolded were standing next to each other. The Knight And Day actor was heard using a colourful language in the audio.

Kylie Jenner tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has topped the list of Forbes’ highest-paid celebrities. In the race, she even beat her brother-in-law Kanye West. According to a report by E-News, her annual 2020 earning have amounted to USD 590 million. The combines earrings of both Kylie Jenner and Kanye West sum up to be USD 6.1 billion. Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar have also ranked in top 10 of the coveted list.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Pakistan version

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai writer Aatish Kapadia has expressed concerned over the Pakistan version of his show. He took to Facebook to express his dissent. He has written a note for the makers of the Pakistan version. He has even called them thieves.

The opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984 released online

The opening scene of the much-awaited DC movie Wonder Woman 1984 has been released online. The opening scene has been released by the makers of the show. The video starts with Wonder Woman's childhood, with the voiceover of Gal Gadot. Young Diana is seen running through a forest to a huge Themyscira stadium. We can see the Amazonians or the warrior women in action and practising their weaponry while others are sitting in the amphitheatre and watching them participate.

Journey to Themyscira and see young Diana in action in this exclusive first look at the opening scene of #WonderWoman1984, in theaters and on HBO Max December 25. pic.twitter.com/3I2jIZilGE — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 15, 2020

Arvind Swami Wraps 'Thalaivi', Shares On-set Pic With 'man Working Magic'

Arvind Swami has shared a look from the making of the upcoming Jayalalitha biopic. In the picture that he has tweeted, the actor said that it is the last day of the shoot. He also thanked the makeup artist Rashid for working his magic on him.

The man working his magic on me for the last time in this film to get me as close as possible to the beauty and charm of Puratchi Thalaivar - ty Rashid sir..🙏 Last day of shoot #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/NH4D3tWMvH — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 15, 2020

Image courtesy- @tomcruise and @kyliejenner Instagram

