Daily Ent Recap Dec 31: Director Aanand L Rai Tests Positive For COVID-19 & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Ranjhanaa director Aanand L Rai being tested positive for COVID-19 to Ayesha Jhulka accusing caretaker of murdering her rescue dog, many celebrities made headlines on December 31. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Here are latest entertainment news of the day

'Ranjhanaa' director Aanand L Rai tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood director Aanand L Rai took to Twitter to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He also said in the tweet that he does not feel any symptoms. He added that he was quarantining as instructed by the authorities and anyone who came in contact with him recently was advised to quarantine and follow the government protocols. He also thanked his fans for the support. Read full story: 'Raanjhanaa' Director Aanand L Rai Tests COVID-19 +ve; Says 'I Don't Feel Any Symptoms'

I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support🙏 — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2020

Ayesha Jhulka accuses caretaker

Actor Ayesha Jhulka has accused her caretaker Ram Andhre of murdering her rescue dog who she had named Rocky. Rocky was a rescue dog and lived at the actor’s Lonavala home. On September 13, Ayesha got a call that Rocky has died. The actor was in Mumbai at that time but rushed to Lonavala. The caretaker told her that Rocky drowned in a water tank. Read the full story: Ayesha Julka Accuses Care Taker Of Murdering Her Rescue Dog Rocky

Ranbir Kapoor and 'Kabir Singh' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga team up

Ranbir Kapoor and Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have teamed up for an upcoming project. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are planning a ‘New Year Surprise’ for fans. They will be making an announcement, set to be about their film, a second after clock ticks midnight and ushers in the new year. Read full story: Ranbir Kapoor-'Kabir Singh' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Gift New Year Surprise To Fans

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a string of adorable picture with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. In the pictures, the three of them are seen snuggling with one another. She captioned the post as, 'Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...'. Read full story: Kareena Kapoor Khan Cuddles With Saif And Taimur For Last Picture Of 2020, See It Here

Manish Malhotra's New Year Eve bash

Designer Manish Malhotra had organised a new year eve bash at his place. Several leading ladies of Bollywood were in attendance to the bash. In the pictures uploaded by him, Vaani Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aryan was present at the party. Read full story: Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline, Kriti & Others Enjoy 'best Night' Before New Year With Manish

Image courtesy- Aanand L Rai and Ayesha Jhulka Instagram

