Daily Ent Recap Dec 8: Thalapathy Vijay's Selfie Most Retweeted Pic Of 2020 & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From actor Thalapathy Vijay's selfie being the most retweeted photo of 2020 to Devoleena slamming Divya Bhatnagar's husband, many celebrities made headlines on December 8. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Vijay's selfie most retweeted picture of 2020

Thalapathy Vijay's selfie has ranked first in the list of the most retweeted picture of 2020. The picture has garnered over 376.6 thousand likes and 9.8 quote tweets ever since it was posted. This has majorly reflected on the actor's popularity and the huge fan following that he has amassed. In the picture, he was seen standing on a higher surface as his fans stood and cheered for him in the background by switching on their mobile flashlights.

The most Retweeted Tweet of 2020

2020 में सबसे ज्यादा रीट्वीट हुआ ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் ரிடுவீட் செய்யப்பட்டடுவீட் pic.twitter.com/JpCT4y6fJm — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Also read | Thalapathy Vijay's Selfie With Fans Is Most Retweeted Pic In 2020, Reveals Twitter

Devollena Bhattacharjee accuses Divya Bhatnagar's husband of violence

In an emotional video which was uploaded on Instagram, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has accused Divya Bhatnagar's husband of resorting to violence on his wife. She has also shared the Bhatnagar was a survivor of domestic abuse. She also went on to elaborate about their rapport and how they had gotten closer over time. Divya Bhatnagar passed away on December 7 at the Seven Hills Hospital as she had contracted the coronavirus.

Also read | Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Emotional Video For Divya, Accuses Her Husband Of Violence

Chiranjeevi's emotional note

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter an emotional note for his niece Niharika Konidela's wedding. In the tweet, he blessed the couple as well. he also shared a picture of them from her childhood where he is carrying her in his arms and the latest one from Niharika Konidela's wedding. Niharika is all set to tie the knot with beau Chaitanya Jonnalagedda on December 9. Niharika's wedding is expected to be a star-studded affair as many southern celebrities are expected to attend it. Allu Arjun flew with his family to the venue of the wedding in Udaipur.

Also read | Chiranjeevi Pens Heartfelt Post For His Niece Niharika Konidela Ahead Of Her Wedding

Bob Dylan sells his entire song catalogue

Universal Music Publishing Group shared on their Twitter handle that they have brought Bob Dylan's entire song catalogue. According to the Washington Post, he also signed over the rights and royalties to more than 600 songs in a blockbuster deal. The deal is worth at least nine figures.

It's with great honor we welcome @BobDylan to the UMPG family.



We look forward to working with Bob & the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists & songwriters around the world.



↳ https://t.co/87BSCavXv6 pic.twitter.com/S587S2ycl9 — Universal Music Publishing Group (@UMPG) December 7, 2020

Yash shares still for KGF 2

KGF 2 is being widely anticipated by the fans of the movie. Recently, the lead actor of the movie Yash shared an exclusive still from the movie. This has caused a lot of stir among the fans of the actor and the movie.

They say, All good things come to an end.. it may be the last schedule of KGF but the VILLAIN stays on... forever!!



P.S : An exclusive still from the movie KGF, for all my dear fans, captured by our DOP Bhuvan Gowda 😊 pic.twitter.com/rCq9jseFY5 — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) December 7, 2020

Also read | Bob Dylan Sells His Discography To Universal Music; Company Calls It 'a Great Honour'

Image courtesy- @actor_vijay_offli and @devoleena Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.