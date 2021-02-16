Daily Ent Recap Feb 16: Dia Mirza Posts Wedding Pictures And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Dia Mirza's wedding photos to Jacqueline Fernades appreciating the trailer of Roohi, many events made headlines on February 16. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Dia Mirza's wedding photos

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. She took to Instagram to share the official photos of her wedding ceremony. Dia looked stunning in a red saree while Vaibhav looked dapper in a white wedding ensemble. She has shared pictures from the jaymala ceremony and the pheras as well. She captioned the posts, 'Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us'.

Roohi trailer appreciated by Jacqueline Fernades

Jacqueline Fernandes took to her Instagram story to appreciate the trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Janhavi Kapoor starrer Roohi. While sharing Janhvi's post, she captioned, 'Yayy! Can't wait' and also tagged the lead actors of the film. The plot of the film revolves around a ghost who kidnaps brides on their honeymoons.

Sandeep Nahar's death mourned by Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Sandeep Nahar who starred in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. In the tweet, he wrote, "The pressures behind the screen, neither from the balconies nor stalls can be seen. Om Shanti". Sandeep unconscious in his Goregaon-based residential area in the last few hours of February 15th.

The pressures behind the screen, neither from the balconies nor stalls can be seen.

Om Shanti. ðŸ™ðŸ½ #RIP https://t.co/NkRVWCxO5p — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

Vanessa Hudgens' makes relationship public

Vanessa Hudges took to Instagram to share a photo with her boyfriend Cole Tucker and made her relationship official. Vanessa also penned an adorable note that revealed details about them. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s you, it’s me, it’s us".

Dwayne Johnson for US President?

According to a report by USA Today, Dwayne Johnson has said that he would consider running for the President Of The United States of America if the people want him to. He also said that he is not flippant with his answer. He also publicly vouched for Joe Biden in the recent elections.

