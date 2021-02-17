Daily Ent Recap Feb 17: Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye' Track Out Now & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye track out now to Ranvir Shorey's poll asking netizens to choose between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi, many events made headlines on February 17. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye song released

Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja's romantic song Lut Gaye has been released on February 17, 2021. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir. The song has already garnered over 4.3 million views since it released at 12 PM.

Read the full story: Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye' Released, Netizens Are All Hearts For The Actor's New Single

Ranvir Shorey's poll between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi

Ranvir Shorey conducted a poll on Twitter wherein he asked netizens to choose between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi. Ranvir also has tested positive for COVID-19 and informed his fans that his showing mild symptoms. He also said that he has quarantined himself as well.

Read the full story: Ranvir Shorey's 'NaMo Or RaGa' Poll Neck-&-neck; Actor 'feeling Like Election Commission'

The “intellectual elite” of #India will not let any other person be the face of the Opposition, except RaGa . They’d rather throw their weight behind him and incite the masses with any excuse they can find, instead of just allowing another person to rise up as an alternative. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

And if the only available choices are to be RaGa or NaMo, who would you choose? — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 16, 2021

Thank you all for all the positive vibes and good wishes.

My symptoms are mild - so far!

I believe I’m on day 3 of being symptomatic.

The battle has only just begun. #COVID19 #covidpositive #covidlife — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Taylor Swift at 2021 Grammys

Taylor Swift has been nominated in two of the most prestigious categories at the Grammys 2021. Her 2020 album Folklore has been nominated in the Album of the Year category while her track Cardigan has been nominated in the Song of the Year category. She has not been attending the Grammys since 2016. There is no official confirmation whether she will be at the awards or not.

Read the full story: Will Taylor Swift Attend The 2021 Grammys After Skipping It Last Few Years?

Jungkook's Euphoria

Jungkook's Euphoria has spent an entire year at Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales. The sing was released in 2018 but still has been making waves across the globe. The has been on the chart for 51 weeks has become the longest-charting solo by a K-Pop artist.

Read the full story: Jungkook's Euphoria Completes A Year On Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart

.@BTS_twt's "Euphoria" has now spent 1 full year on the World Digital Song Sales chart. — chart data (@chartdata) February 17, 2021

Emma Stone's Cruella trailer out

Disney's movie Cruella's trailer has been released. Emma Stone has been seen sporting the two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup in the trailer. The film has been directed by Craig Gillespie and also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry.

Read the full story: 'Cruella' Trailer: Emma Stone As Villain Cruella De Vil Leaves Fans Impressed

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Lut Gaye song and @ranvirshorey Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.