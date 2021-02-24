Daily Ent Recap Feb 24: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Teaser Release & Other News

Several events took place on February 24 in the entertainment industry. From Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser release to Punjabi Singer Sardool Sikander's demise, many events made headlines today. Read further to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are latest entertainment news of the day

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser released

Alia Bhatt has essayed the role of the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Her character's journey starts with her embracing ger destiny to finding her way into politics. In the teaser, Alia is seen donning various avatars some glamourous even. The movie is based on the novel authored by S. Hussain Zaidi which is titled Mafia Queens.

Read the full story: Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Review: Alia Bhatt Blazes As The 'Matriarch Of Kamathipura'

Punjabi Singer Sardool Sikander's demise

Sardool Sikander breathed his last at age of 60. He was suffering kidney-related ailments. He was admitted to the Mohali-based hospital. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Police in Pollywood, Khushiyaan and Chooriyan are some of his notable works.

Read the full story: Sardool Sikander Passes Away At 60; Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Punjabi Singer

Saddened to learn about the demise of legendary Punjabi playback singer Sardool Sikander. A huge loss to Punjabi movie & music Industry. Prayers for his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/ED5O68HBkc — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) February 24, 2021

Anupam Kher and Sooraj Barjatya team up

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to announce that he is going to star in Sooraj Barjatya's movie Unchai. The film is expected to go on floors in September 2021. Through the tweet, he expressed how much he loved the film's script. He also shared pictures from their meetings.

Read the full story: Anupam Kher Bags Role In Sooraj Barjatya's Next Film, Calls It 'inspiring & Entertaining'

कल सूरज बड़जात्या ने अपनी अगली फ़िल्म ‘ऊँचाई’ की कहानी सुनाई। मन गदगद हो गया। कहानी न केवल प्रासंगिक है बल्कि प्रेरणात्मक एवं मनोरंजन से भरपूर भी है।मुझे इस फ़िल्म में एक अहम भूमिका देने के लिए धन्यवाद! ये फ़िल्म अगले साल की बहुत बड़ी ब्लॉक बस्टर होगी। सूरज!! आप की जय हो!🙏😍🌺 pic.twitter.com/DkTAiUMvBH — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 24, 2021

Priyanka Chopra congratulates director Robert Rodriguez

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to congratulate director Robert Rodriguez as their film We Are Heroes completed 57 days on Netflix's Top 10 list. The earlier record of the same was held by the movie Grinch. In her tweet, Chopra also wrote that this makes the movie the most dominant of "film of Netflix’s Top 10 era".

Read the full story: Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Robert Rodriguez On Completing 57 Days On Netflix Top 10

57 consecutive days on @netflix Top 10 Charts...making it the most dominant film of Netflix’s Top 10 era !! 🤩 Well done @Rodriguez #WeCanBeHeroes 👏🏽 https://t.co/PSK1SHOtpA — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021

Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan visit Kareena Kapoor to see her newborn

Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan visited Kareena Kapoor's house to welcome and meet the newborn baby. Pictures of the same have surfaced on social media. Kareena was discharged from Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday.

Read the full story: Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Visit To Saif And Kareena's Newborn Baby

Image courtesy- screengrab from the teaser and @sardoolsikander Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.