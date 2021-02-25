Daily Ent Recap Feb 25: Mumbai Saga's New Poster Unveiled & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From the new poster of John Abraham's Mumbai Saga unveiled to Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do schedule wrap, many events made headlines on February 25, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

New poster of John Abraham's Mumbai Saga unveiled

In the new poster shared by John, he is seen sitting on a chair with one leg resting over another. A vermillion teeka was applied on his forehead. John looks fierce in a grey pastel kurta-pyjama. In the caption of the post, he wrote "The one who wants to RULE at all costs Vs The one who wants to STOP him, no matter what". Read the full story: John Abraham Unveils Fierce Look In 'Mumbai Saga' New Poster, Drops Trailer & Release Date

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do's schedule wrap

Bhumi took to Instagram to inform her fans and followers of the schedule wrap of Baddhai Do. She made a fun video on the 'Pawri' trend. In the video, the director Harshvardhan Kulkarni introduces both Bhumi and Rajkummar and vice-versa. They also introduce the crew of the film and in the end, they say, 'yahan humari pawri ho rahi hai'. Read the full story: Bhumi Pednekar & Rajkummar Mark 'Badhaai Do' Schedule Wrap With 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend

Mandy Moore's son's name revealed

Mandy Moore took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her newborn son. In the caption of the picture, she also revealed why she and her husband have chosen to name their son August. She explained that it was in August she and her husband learned that they are expecting their boy and they decided to name him after the month. Read the full story: Mandy Moore Reveals Why She And Taylor Goldsmith Named Their Son 'August'

Palak Tiwari's movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter's release date announced

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's silver screen debut movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter's release date has been announced. Girish Johar took to Twitter to reveal the date as June 25, 2021. This thriller film is based on true events which took place in Gurugram in 2003. Read the full story: Palak Tiwari Starrer 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' Release Date Announced

John Mayer faces backlash for his 'male privilege' comment

Netizens have slammed John Mayer for his male privilege comments he made following the release of Framing Britney Spears documentary. He said that he cried while watching the documentary a well. In response to this, netizens have recalled his behaviour with his former partners include Taylor Swift and Jessica Simpson. Read the full story: John Mayer's 'Male Privilege' Statement Receives Backlash; Netizens Ask Him 'to Apologise'

Too bad he was part of the problem. He spoke about Jessica Simpson and Taylor Swift the same way JT did Britney.



Do not applaud this. — Blueyedcole (@blueyedcole) February 24, 2021

how sad..... anyway, Alexa play “dear john” by taylor swift https://t.co/WEbJvhxg3P — Elsa’s Cool 2021 Tweets (@kegelwoman) February 24, 2021

something that doesn’t get discussed enough is that the “careful she’ll write a song about you” jokes and the “taylor swift is crazy and boy obsessed” narrative was principally fuelled by john mayer after she (19) wrote a song detailing his (32) emotional abuse — emamma mia here we go again (@evemmore) February 24, 2021

Can we as a society yell at John Mayer to apologize to Jessica Simpson and Taylor Swift like we did with Justin Timberlake? — auntie pho (@lizagna7) February 24, 2021

