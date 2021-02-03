Daily Ent Recap Feb 3: Self Proclaimed Godman Swami Om Passes Away & Other Important News

A number of events took place in the entertainment industry today. From self-styled Godman Swami Om's death to Suniel Shetty's response to Rihanna's tweet regarding the internet crackdown on the protesting farmers, many events made headlines on February 3. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Swami Om's death

Self-proclaimed Godman Swami Om passes away on February 3, 2021. According to a report by Jagran, he was not keeping well since the past few months and was paralysed as well. He had tested positive for coronavirus three months ago and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS. After getting diagnosed with novel coronavirus, half of his body had been struck by paralysis.

Suniel Shetty responds to Rihanna

Suniel Shetty has responded to international star Rihanna's tweet wherein she has shared a news article highlighting the cutoff of internet services for the protesting farmers. Suniel Shetty tweeted the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and also wrote that one must always keep a comprehensive view of things. He also wrote that there is nothing more dangerous than a half-truth. Environmentalist Great Thunberg has also pledged her support to the ongoing farmer's protest.

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

The Girl On the Train trailer out

The trailer of Parineeti Chopra starter The Girl On The Train has been released. Ribhu Dasgupta has directed the movie and it is based on the best selling novel authored by Paula Hawkins. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and will release on February 26 on Netflix.

Mariah Carey's sister sues her for public humiliation

Mariah Carey's sister Alison Carey has sued the singer over the contents of her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, Mariah has described the relationship between the siblings as estranged. Alison has sued Mariah for $1.25 million.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler to host the Golden Globe Awards

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler are going to host the 78th Golden Globe Awards. The actors will be hosting the show from different locations with Tina from Rockefeller Center to Amy from Beverly Hilton Hotel. The duo has hosted the award show in 2015 as well.

