Daily Ent Recap Feb 8: Gehana Vasisth's Porn Videos Controversy And Other Important News

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Gehana Vasisth's porn video controversy

Actor Gehana Vasisth was arrested for allegedly filming pornographic videos in a bungalow in Madh Island. According to a report by Midday, three people have come forward to say that they were forced to do bold scenes. Those three people had signed up with Vasisth's production company. Property Cell of the Crime Branch raised a bungalow in Madh Island and many explicit videos were found from there. Read the full story here: Gehana Vasisth's Porn Videos Controversy: Forced To Do 'bold' Scenes, Claim 3 Victims

Mohan Kapur's death rumours refuted

Actor Mohan Kapur took to Twitter to refute rumours of his passing away. Several reports of his passing away were doing rounds on February 5. In the tweet, he clarified that he is fine and going well. He also wrote that some other person who shares his name has passed away. The actor also prayed for his soul to rest in peace and sent condolences to the person’s family and loved ones. Read the full story: Mohan Kapur Quashes False Death Reports, Says He Is "safe And Well"

Hello Everybody, this is to put it out here that I am safe & well. The recent news of a persons passing, with whom I share my name, is really very sad. I pray for his family & loved ones to cope with this terrible loss as I also pray for his soul to rest in peace. — Mohan Kapur (@mohankapur) February 8, 2021

Sanjay Dutt's cancer

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer last year. He has recently opened up about his treatment. He also said that accepting the disease made him fight it more rigorously. Initially, he also asked himself 'why me' when he was diagnosed with the illness. He also thanked Dr Sewanti Limaye of the Kokilaben Ambani hospital for taking such good care of him. Read the full story: Sanjay Dutt Was 'angry' On Learning Of Cancer Diagnosis, Recalls Advice On '50-50 Chance'

Malaika Arora's Bandra Bandstand photo

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the Bandra's Bandstand area and expressed displeasure at the crowding in the area. She had tested positive for the virus in September 2020. She had undergone home quarantine as she did not face the symptoms. Read the full story: Malaika Arora Unhappy Over Crowd At Bandstand Amid Pandemic; Asks, 'COVID Or No COVID'

Farmers protests advertisement showcased at the Super Bowl 2021

The Indian farmers' protest ad was showcased at the Super Bowl 2021. Punjabi singer Jazzy B is the latest celebrity to lend his support to the protest. He tweeted the advertisement and wrote that the world is watching. Read the full story: Farmers Protests Advertisement Plays During Superbowl, Jazzy B Says 'world Is Watching'

