Daily Ent Recap Jan 15: Vijay's Master To Be Remade In Hindi And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Thalapathy's Master to be remade in Hindi to Armie Hammer's DMs, many celebrities made headlines on January 15. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Thalapathy Vijay's Master's Hindi remake

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that Vijay's Master movie will be remade in Hindi. A Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens have acquired the rights of the movie. Taran Adarsh also said that the casting for the film will begin soon. Master hit theatres on January 13 and is faring well across India.

Armie Hammer's DMs

After Armie Hammer's DMs about cannibalism have gone viral, the actor is in news again. Writer Anna Peele took to Twitter to say that she was once interviewing an actor who asked her to turn iff her recorder so he could talk about Anne Helen's Buzzfeed feature about him. Fans are trying to guess who Anne might have interviewed.

Re: Armie: I once mentioned him during an interview with a much-loved actor. The actor asked me to turn off my recorder so he could talk about how @annehelen’s Buzzfeed feature got AH exactly right. https://t.co/5RNNx4bvXS — Anna Peele (@bananapeele) January 13, 2021

Drop a hint — Deva-Marie (@DevaMarie) January 15, 2021

this is one of my absolute fav pieces of all time — Leah Carroll (@leahmocc) January 13, 2021

Zayn Malik's new album

Zayn Malik's new album is titled as Nobody Is Listening. This is his third studio album. One of the tracks from the album is titled as Tightrope. For this song, Zayn has sung late singer Mohammad Rafi’s hit track Chaudhvi Ka Chand. The chorus of this classic song is sung by Zayn.

@zaynmalik singing

Chaudhvi ka chand ho

Ya Aftab ho

Jo bhi ho tum KHUDA ki kasam

Lajawab ho



Was the highlight of this year. I AM SO HAPPY. I LOVE THE ALBUM. #NOBODYISLISTENING #TIGHTROPE — Regina Philange (@regina_028) January 14, 2021

Celina Jaity expresses displeasure over Hungary banning adoption for same-sex couples

Celina Jaitly is based in Austria after her marriage to Peter Haag. She took to Twitter to express displeasure over Hungary's ban on the adoption by same-sex couples. In the tweet, she has said that she did not think a string member of the European Union would take such a regressive step.

“Hungary bans same-sex couples from adopting children”



“As a resident of the EU I never thought I would see such a strong member of the European Union take such a regressive step.”

Celina Jaitly#hungary #lgbtqia #LGBTRightsAreHumanRightshttps://t.co/kIZ3UUU9T8 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) January 14, 2021

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's request to paparazzi gets a 'thumbs-up' from Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon agrees with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as they have requested paparazzi to not click their child's pictures. She said that that paparazzi were kind enough to not click her children's pictures also when they were young. She also has said that kudos to the photographers who have honoured the celebrities' wishes.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer and @armiehammer Instagram

