Daily Ent Recap Jan 16: 'Boycott Tandav' Trends On Twitter And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From 'Boycott Tandav' trending on Twitter Korean band Blackpink's Kim Jennie's birthday, many celebrities made headlines on January 16. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Boycott Tandav

Boycott Tandav is trending on Twitter as a section of netizens are offended by a scene from the series. The scene where Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub was apparently playing a character modelled on Lord Ram and the controversial chants of 'Azadi' can be heard in the background. This scene did not sit well with the audiences and they have given it one star on IMDB.

Why someone needs to take help of Hindu gods for making a movie ?#BoycottTandav pic.twitter.com/3QIKerxyTM — सत्य सनातन (@yashrajcool11) January 15, 2021

If someone is hurtung the religious sentiments then complaint shall be filed against the producers/persons performing in the movie.#BoycottTandav — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) January 16, 2021

When will you realize that it's all about How to hurt Hindu sentiments using their gods and dharma and not about Entertainment at all. I want every Hindu to speak up on these issues... #BoycottTandav#Tandav pic.twitter.com/9IYyjITZ7T — Jenny💕 (@missJen2515) January 15, 2021

Korean band Blackpink's Kim Jennie's birthday

Kim Jennie rings in her 25th birthday on January 16, 2021. She took to Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes and love they were showering on her. In fact, it is a double celebration for the singer as her 2018 single Solo crossed 600 million views on YouTube. She is the first Korean artists to achieve this feat.

Prachi Desai spotted in wheelchair

Prachi Desai was spotted in a wheelchair at the Mumbai airport as she flew to an unknown destination. The reason for her injury remains unknown as of yet. From what it seems, the actor is suffering from a leg injury as she had a leg brace tied across her left ankle.

Splitsvilla season 14

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram to share some quirky videos with her Splitsvilla co-star Ranvijay Singha. In the caption of the post, she wrote, 'We are back!' This hints that the actors have started shooting for Splitsvilla season 14. Although, no official announcement for the same has been made.

Chris Evans' unseen photos

Chris Evans' unseen photos were shared by his The Newcomers co-star Kate Bosworth. The pictures were a throwback to their time on the sets of the movie. In the pictures, both the actors are all smiles for the camera. In one of the pictures that were shared, they appear to be engaged in a conversation.

