Daily Ent Recap Jan 19: Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Sajid Khan Of Harassment & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Sherlyn Chopra accusing Sajid Khan of sexual harassment to the first look from Varun Tej's Ghani announcement, many celebrities made headlines on January 19. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Also read | Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Sajid Khan Of Sexual Harassment; Recounts Lewd 2005 Encounter

Also read | Varun Tej Mesmerizes Fans As A Professional Boxer In 'Ghani', Check First Look Here

Here are entertainment news of the day

Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment

Sherlyn has accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. She took to Twitter to recall the incident. In her tweet, she has said that Sajid had asked her 'to feel' his privates. Along with it, she had also tweeted the article about BBC's Death In Bollywood documentary which revolves around the death of Jiah Khan. In the article, the late actor's sister has also accused him of harassment.

The first look of Varun Tej's Ghani

Varun Tej unveiled the first look of his upcoming movie Ghani. The film is based on boxing and will receive a theatrical release in July 2021. The film is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby. The actor had to undergo rigorous training for the preparation of the role in this film.

The talk is done..

Here is the first look of #Ghani!



Let’s make this count!!ðŸ¥ŠðŸ¥ŠðŸ¥Š pic.twitter.com/uYNVuls2gP — Varun Tej Konidela ðŸ¥Š (@IAmVarunTej) January 19, 2021

Tandav controversy

This nine-episode web series Tandav is in a lot of trouble as people are protesting amongst it and an FIR has also been lodged against the makers of the film. In the recent development regarding the series, Karni Sena has requested the Prime Minster's intervention. They are of the opinion that the series should be taken off Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the film have also apologised.

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

Pathu Thala movie music

AR Rahman is all set to compose music for Pathu Thala film. The film is directed by Obeli N Krishna and is a remake of the Kannada superhit Mufti. The movie is a Simbu-Gautham Karthik starrer.

Alec Baldwin leaves Twitter

Alec Baldwin has temporarily quit Twitter. The actor's decision to quit the microblogging site comes after his wife Hilaria Baldwin was criticised by social media users for faking her Spanish heritage and accent. Hilaria Baldwin shared a seven-minute-long video and explained everything in detail about the allegations.

Also read | 'Tandav' Controversy: Karni Sena Demands, "Remove Web Series From OTT Platform"

Also read | AR Rahman To Compose Music For 'Pathu Thala'; Shares Film's First Look Posters

Also read | Alec Baldwin Leaves Twitter, Says, 'Twitter Is Like A Party Where Everyone Screaming'

Image courtesy- @sherlynchopraofficial and @varuntejkonidela7 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.