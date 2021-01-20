Daily Ent Recap Jan 20: Twitter Briefly Restricts Kangana's Account & Other Important News

A number of events took place in the entertainment world today. From Kangana Ranaut claiming that her Twitter account was restricted to the releasing of the first look for Mortal Kombat 2021, many events made headlines on Wednesday. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Twitter Account Was Restricted; #SuspendKanganaRanaut Trends

Also read | Mortal Kombat 2021 First Look Images Reveal Actors Behind The Popular Characters, See Here

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Kangana Ranaut claiming that her Twitter account was restricted

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to inform her followers that her Twitter account was restricted. #SuspendKanganaRanaut started trending on Twitter a few hours later. In one of her tweets she mentioned that if her account will be suspended again, she will show the world the 'real Kangana Ranaut'.

Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut .... please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable,now if they suspend me will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut- the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni pic.twitter.com/Msl2PosqDK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

The first look of Mortal Kombal 2021

The makers of Mortal Kombat 2021 took to the official Instagram page to share some first-look images from their upcoming film. According to a report by polygon.com, the movie is being directed by Simon McQuoid. The movie will be releasing on April 16, 2021. The trailer of the movie can be expected soon.

Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany gets engaged

Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany announced her engagement through an Instagram post. She shared a picture with her fiancée Michael Boulos on Instagram. She is seen posing at the West Wing colonnade at the White House. Tiffany’s fiancée Michael is a 23-year-old is a business executive.

Bhuvan Bam's YouTube reaches 20 million subscribers

Bhuvan Bam's YouTube channel has crossed a huge milestone as he reached 20 million subscribers. His homegrown brand Youthiyapa 2.0 has also expanded. His popular BB Ki Vines videos have garnered three billion views in total.

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Chapter 54

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Chapter 54 will feature Naruto, Sasuke and kawaka attacking Borushiki. In the previous episode, viewers saw Naruto, Sasuke and kawaka successfully defeating Isshiki Otsutsuki. Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck says that the new chapter will begin with Borushiki revealing that he has gotten rid of Sasuke’s spacetime ninjutsu because it would cause problems to him.

Chandrashekhar Pusalkar on biopic on his grandfather Dada Saheb Phalke

Chandrashekhar Pusalkar, the grandson of Dada Saheb Phalke, has said that his grandfather should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna for his contribution to the film industry. He has also said that the film industry must consider making a biopic on him as well. He also said that it was his grandfather who had propagated Make In India in the cinema sector first back then.

#IFFI | Dada Saheb Phalke was the visionary who propagated #MakeInIndia and brought #AatmaNirbharta to the Indian cinema sector, says Chandrashekhar Pusalkar, grandson of father of Indian Cinema #DadaSahebPhalke



Read More👉https://t.co/BYPtwLQUpe pic.twitter.com/fZNNLr8eYx — PIB in Goa (@PIB_Panaji) January 19, 2021

Also read | 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Chapter 54 Spoiler: Sasuke & Kawali Attack Borushiki

Also read | 'Film Industry Should Seriously Think About Making Biopic On Dada Saheb Phalke': Grandson

Image courtesy- @kanganaranaut and @mortalkombatmovie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.