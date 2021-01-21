Daily Ent Recap Jan 21: Celebs Wish SSR On His Birth Anniversary And Other News

A number of events took place in the entertainment world today. From several Bollywood celebrities commemorating Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary to The Simpsons' inauguration prediction, many events made headlines on January 21. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Sushant Singh Rajput birthday wishes from Bollywood celebs

Several Bollywood actors took to their social media handles to share their fond memories with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Parieenti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez and others remembered the star. All these actors have shared the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor also shared a video compilation of the actor on Instagram. Sushant made his acting debut with her serial Pavitra Rishta. See their posts below:

Ankita Lokhande's video for Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande took to her Twitter to share an adorable video of Sushant Singh Rajput playing with her dog Scotch. In the caution of the video, she wrote that she only has these memories of him. She also wrote that she will remember him this way only as a smart, intelligent, romantic and happy person. Ankita and Sushant worked shared screen on Ekta Kapoor's serial Pavitra Rishta.

I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember you Like this â¤ï¸happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable â˜ºï¸#HappyBirthdaySSR pic.twitter.com/3xHpLNB20W — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) January 21, 2021

The Simpsons' inauguration prediction

Tom Hanks had hosted a 90-minute programme titled Celebrating America in honour of Joe Biden's inauguration as President of the United States. A clip of the Simpsons' cartoon predicting that actor Tom hanks would be addressing the public on the US government’s credibility has surfaced on social media. The show featured celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons.

Tom Hanks, here to fix Trump's mess and lower our blood pressure further. Just as The Simpsons predicted. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/eHNAh5Ljkk — Hollerella (@hollerella) January 21, 2021

Tovino Thomas' Anveshippin Kandethum

On the occasion of the Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas' birthday, his movie was announced. The movie is titled as Anveshippin Kandethum. The first look of the movie was shared by popular actor Mohanlal through a Facebook post. From the poster, the movie appears to be a horror film as it shows the path through a dark valley with light posts on either side. The movie has been written by Jinu Abraham.

Image courtesy- @sushantsinghrajput and @lokhandeankita Instagram

