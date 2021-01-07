Daily Ent Recap Jan 7: Designer Satya Paul Passes Away And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From fashion designer Satya Paul's death to Kapil Sharma being summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch, many celebrities made headlines on January 7. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Designer Satya Paul's death

Fashion designer Satya Paul passed away on January 7, 2020, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He was 79 years old. His son Puneet Nanda announced the news of his father's demise through a Facebook post. He suffered a stroke in December but was on his way to recovery.

Kapil Sharma summoned by the Crime Branch

Comedian Kapil Sharma was summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection to car designer recent Dilip Chhabria’s cheating and forgery case. Chhabria was arrested by the Mumbai police on December 28, 2020. Kapil Sharma has been called in a witness against Chhabria.

Hollywood celebrities shocked over US Capitol riots

Several Hollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the US Capitol Hill siege. Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Ashton Kutcher, Cardi B and Dylan Minette and others took to Twitter to express their opinions. Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol Hill in protests of Joe Biden being selected as the President of the United States.

I’m speechless — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 6, 2021

And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!!These are wild thugs out here ! Stay home.This ain’t our business.Stay at home safe but dangerous! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

Payal Ghosh slams Bollywood

Payal Gosh slammed Bollywood over its hypocrisy. She has said that why Bollywood stood up against Nana Patekar when his name came up in the #MeToo movement and no one is saying anything about Anurag Kashyap. She has filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap for allegedly forcing himself on her.

Why so much hypocrisy in Bollywood,why Bollywood boycotted Nana Patekar & they are boosting a rapist like Anurag kashyap..Where will they go after their death,even hell will refuse to keep these liars,hypocrites,opportunists. I can’t even say to these beastly people “Go to hell” — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) January 7, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen confirms halted shooting of Doctor Strange 2

Elizabeth Olsen is popular for playing the character of Wanda in the Marvel superhero movies. On the Jimmy Kimmel show, she has confirmed that the shooting of her upcoming film Doctor Strange 2 has been halted because of the new COVID-19 strain. The filming of the movie took place in the UK where the new strain is reported to be spreading rapidly. She also added that the hospitals near the shooting location are overwhelmed currently.

Image courtesy- @ajitsamachar and @kapilsharma Instagram

