Daily Ent Recap Jan 9: Namrata Shirodkar's Response To Shilpa Getting Vaccine & Other News

Several events took place in the entertainment industry today. From Namrata Shirodkar appreciating her sister for getting COVID-19 vaccine, to KGF 2 teaser getting an overwhelming response within 24 hours, many events made headlines. Here are the top entertainment stories for the day:

Daily Entertainment Recap: January 9, 2021

Namrata Shirodkar appreciates sister Shilpa for taking COVID-19 vaccine

Actress Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa is the first Bollywood actor to take COVID-19 vaccine. Shilpa posted a picture on her Instagram after getting the vaccine. Namrata was too excited and appreciated her on the comment section by saying, "Good Girl".

Radhika Kumaraswamy appears before CCB

Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy appeared before CCB for allegedly receiving Rs 75 lakh from a man who had been arrested for duping a realtor. While the actress agreed to cooperate with the Central Crime Branch, she accepted receiving Rs. 15 lakh from the man Yuvaraj, who identified himself with a right-wing party.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita unhappy over plans to revive his shelved film

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita has been vocal and also a prominent part of 'Justice for SSR' moment. She seemed unhappy with filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh's decision to revive SSR's shelved movie, Chanda Mama Door Ke. She took to her Twitter to urge that the movie should not be made without SSR. Many fans agreed with her and also shared their views on the matter.

Celebrities react to Bhandara Fire Incident

Bhandara Fire Incident took place in Maharastra, where ten babies died due to fire outbreak. Celebrities took to their social media to express their grief for the incident. Anupam Kher, Pulkit Samrat, Nimrat Kaur, Farah Khan Ali were among the ones who reacted to the incident.

My heart goes out to the families of the children who lost their lives in the hospital fire in #bhandara #Maharashtra. It is such a colossal tragedy. I am saddened beyond words. Hope the injured recover soon. ðŸ™ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 9, 2021

(Images' Source: Nimrat Kaur and Pulkit Samrat's Twitter)

Yash's message on KGF' 2 Teaser

The most awaited movie KGF 2 released a teaser on the lead actor Yash's birthday. The teaser received an overwhelming response within 24 hours of its release. Yash took to his Twitter to thank his fans for the response. The makers, on the other hand, shared that the movie was 'rewriting history'. The period action film is being directed by Prashanth Neel, who had also made the first part.

Your love for me has manifested as the best bday for me today. Thank you.. love you all â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/DhCAAxj0Hu — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 8, 2021

Promo Image source: Namrata Shirodkar's IG/Yash's IG

