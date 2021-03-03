Daily Ent Recap March 3: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pens A Poem For Him & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Sushant Singh Rajput's sister penning a poem to remember her brother to Tapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's residence being raided by the Income Tax department, many events made headlines on March 3, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens a poem

In the poem, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote how much she and her family are hurting. She also has expressed that she has not found any closure yet. She also mentioned that there are several unanswered questions that need to be dealt with. In another tweet, she also has hinted that she has been patient enough to wait to get answers. Read the full story: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Pens Heartfelt Poem, Says 'I Haven't Found Closure'

Literal meaning of Patience-⁰the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. And PATIENT we have been! #TruthAboutSushant — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 3, 2021

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by the Income Tax department

On March 3, 2021, The Income Tax department carried out raids at actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap's residences. Their houses were raided in connection to alleged tax evasion. Raids were also carried out at the talent agency KWAN. Read the full story: I-T Raids Premises Linked To Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films, Taapsee Pannu & KWAN Agency

Income Tax raids underway at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai: Income Tax Department — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Harshdeep Kaur and husband welcome baby boy

Singer Harshdeep Kaur took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband have welcomed a baby boy. In the caption, she wrote, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!" Read the full story: 'Our Junior 'Singh' Has Arrived': Harshdeep Kaur And Husband Welcome Baby Boy

Zareen Khan receives an Honorary doctorate

Actor Zareen Khan took to Instagram to announce that she recited an Honorary doctorate from the American University Of Global Peace. She is posing with the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant in the pictures. She had donned a black coloured academic gown and a mortarboard as well. Read the full story: Zareen Khan Receives 'Honorary Doctorate'; Feels 'overwhelmed' As Goa CM Congratulates Her

Roohi's song Nadiyon Paar released

The third track from the horror-comedy film Roohi titled Nadiyon Paar has been released. The music for the same has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and is it sung by Rashmeet Kaur, IP Singh and Shamur. It is the reprised version of the 2004 track Let The Music Play. Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a snippet of the song. Read the full story: Roohi's 'Nadiyon Paar' Song Is A Visual Delight, Beats Sure To Strike A Cord With Fans

Image courtesy- @shwetasinghkirti and @taapsee Instagram

