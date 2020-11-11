Daily Ent Recap Nov 11: Cardi B Apologises Over Durga Pic Row & Other Important News

Quick links:
Many incidents took place in the entertainment industry on November 11, 2020. From Cardi B apologising for her Durga picture to Jason Momoa revealing that his family had to starve after his GOT stint, many news made the headlines. Read to know the daily entertainment recap for November 11, 2020.
Also reads | Sushant's Friend Ganesh Seeks PM's Help For Arnab Goswami's Release, Plans 3-city Protest
Also reads | Amrita Rao Backs Arnab Goswami, Makes Statement Against His Illegal Arrest & Harassment
Rapper Cardi B took to her Instagram story to apologise over the picture she clicked in the Goddess Durga’s pose. She said that she was not trying to be disrespectful to any culture. In the apology video, she is heard saying that during the shoot, she was told that she was going to represent a goddess who in turn represents strength and femininity. Cardi B's shoe line is in collaboration with Reebok.
With an insatiable hunger to win, @iamcardib is ready to make her debut into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 launch of her Club C sneaker collection with @reebok. “I’m very hard on myself,” she said. “I’m hard on my entire team. We don’t focus on nobody else, we are just focusing on our last — the last music video, the last collaboration, we always compare it to our last best. We want to do better and better.” Read the entire cover story at the link in bio. — Photography: @jorafrantzis; Style Director: @shannonadducci ; Styling: @kollincarter; Style assistant: @jennijenu; Tailor: @sirbabajagne; Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua; Hair: @tokyostylez; Nails: @marienailz; Set Design: Brielle Hubert, Pete Hickok and Yalina Flores
Jason Momoa has opened up about his financial issues after his role in the hit fantasy drama series Game Of Thrones. He said that he faced a lot of difficulty in finding work after the show. He also elaborated that he and his family were starving after Game Of Thrones. He also admitted that he had his fair share of debts.
With an insatiable hunger to win, @iamcardib is ready to make her debut into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 launch of her Club C sneaker collection with @reebok. “I’m very hard on myself,” she said. “I’m hard on my entire team. We don’t focus on nobody else, we are just focusing on our last — the last music video, the last collaboration, we always compare it to our last best. We want to do better and better.” Read the entire cover story at the link in bio. — Photography: @jorafrantzis; Style Director: @shannonadducci ; Styling: @kollincarter; Style assistant: @jennijenu; Tailor: @sirbabajagne; Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua; Hair: @tokyostylez; Nails: @marienailz; Set Design: Brielle Hubert, Pete Hickok and Yalina Flores
Disha Parmar was profusely blushing after boyfriend Rahul Vaidya proposed to her. They have known each other for years now. Disha Parmar is yet to give her answer to Vaidya’s question. In the video, she is looking extremely happy as her friends are teasing her about Vaidya’s proposal. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are an adorable couple.
Harry Potter star Rupert Grint joining Instagram around 12 hours ago. The first picture he shared was of his baby daughter. He even revealed her name in the caption of the post. Rupert Grint’s daughter’s name is Wednesday. In the caption, he also said that even though he is ten years late on the social media platform, he finally made an account.
Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel are enjoying the wedding festivities of their younger brother Aksht. The wedding is taking place in Udaipur. Rangoli took to Instagram to share the decorations of the venue on Instagram.
Day 1 begins Aksht & Ritu Follow 👉 @axletreeevents for more updates about Kangana's Brother's wedding. Decor Design & Execution - @axletreeevents Florals: @balajiflowerdecorations Decor & Event Shoot: @shreephotostudioudaipur Event design & Planning : @the_royalsaga Venue : @theleelapalaceudaipur #KanganaRanaut #eventpanner #destinationwedding
Also read | Sona Mohapatra Sends Strong Message To Those 'smacking Their Lips' On Arnab's Arrest
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.