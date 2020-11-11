Daily Ent Recap Nov 11: Cardi B Apologises Over Durga Pic Row & Other Important News

Many incidents took place in the entertainment industry on November 11, 2020. From Cardi B apologising for her Durga picture to Jason Momoa revealing that his family had to starve after his GOT stint, many news made the headlines. Read to know the daily entertainment recap for November 11, 2020.

Here are the events that made the headlines

Cardi B apologises for Durga picture row

Rapper Cardi B took to her Instagram story to apologise over the picture she clicked in the Goddess Durga’s pose. She said that she was not trying to be disrespectful to any culture. In the apology video, she is heard saying that during the shoot, she was told that she was going to represent a goddess who in turn represents strength and femininity. Cardi B's shoe line is in collaboration with Reebok.

Jason Mamoa reveals family was 'starving' after GOT

Jason Momoa has opened up about his financial issues after his role in the hit fantasy drama series Game Of Thrones. He said that he faced a lot of difficulty in finding work after the show. He also elaborated that he and his family were starving after Game Of Thrones. He also admitted that he had his fair share of debts.

Disha Parmar's cute reaction to Rahul Vaidya's proposal wins hearts

Disha Parmar was profusely blushing after boyfriend Rahul Vaidya proposed to her. They have known each other for years now. Disha Parmar is yet to give her answer to Vaidya’s question. In the video, she is looking extremely happy as her friends are teasing her about Vaidya’s proposal. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are an adorable couple.

Rupert Grint on Instagram

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint joining Instagram around 12 hours ago. The first picture he shared was of his baby daughter. He even revealed her name in the caption of the post. Rupert Grint’s daughter’s name is Wednesday. In the caption, he also said that even though he is ten years late on the social media platform, he finally made an account.

Kangana's Brother Akhst Ranaut's Pre-wedding Festivities Begin; Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel are enjoying the wedding festivities of their younger brother Aksht. The wedding is taking place in Udaipur. Rangoli took to Instagram to share the decorations of the venue on Instagram.

