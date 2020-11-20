Daily Ent Recap Nov 20: Richa Chadha Receives Bharat Ratna Ambedkar Award & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Supernatural series coming to an end to Richa Chaddha receiving the Bharat Ratna Ambedkar award, many celebrities made headlines on November 20. Read ahead to know the entertainment news recap.

Here is the daily entertainment recap

Malvi Malhotra Says, 'I've Been Getting Death Threats' After Being Stabbed; Seeks Security

Malvi Malhotra is receiving death threats now, after being stabbed last month. These threats come after she allegedly refused a marriage proposal. She wrote a message on Twitter seeking the help of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to provide her security.

'Supernatural' comes to an emotional end

The famous paranormal hunting brother duo Sama and Dean from the series Supernatural will have been the people’s favourite for over 15 years now. However, the show has now come to an end with its season 15’s finale being aired on November 19 on CW. It first premiered in 2005. Fans of the show are deeply saddened by the news.

Richa Chadha Receives Bharat Ratna Ambedkar Award

Richa Chadha was recently awarded the honorary Bharat Ratna Ambedkar award on November 19. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari bestowed the honour upon her. She let her fans know of this achievement of her via an Instagram post.

Kangana Ranaut Starts Action Rehearsals For 'Dhaakad' While Shooting For 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for two films simultaneously. The actor has left for Hyderabad to shoot for Thalaivi. She also has started to get trained in boxing for her upcoming film Dhaakad. She took to Twitter to share her preparations. In the pictures, she is seen practising hard and learning the tricks of boxing.

‘Dragon Ball Z,’ ‘Ninja Turtles’ voice actor Kirby Morrow dead at 47

Kirby Morrow, who was famous a voice-over artist, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He had lent his voice for the famous cartoons like Goku in Dragon Ball Z, Miroku in “Inuyasha and Cyclops in “X-Men Evolution. He had also lent his voice to the famous movie Ninja Turtles. His brother shared the news of Kirby’s demise on Twitter but revealed no other details.

