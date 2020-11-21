Daily Ent Recap Nov 21: Bharti Singh's Home Raided By NCB & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From comedian Bharti Singh’s home being raided by the NCB to Sia facing backlash for misrepresenting an autistic person, many celebrities made headlines on November 21. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news for the day

In 'Torbaaz' Trailer, Sanjay Dutt Leads Cricket Team Of Kids In Conflict-hit Afghanistan

In the recently released Torbaaz trailer, actor Sanjay Dutt is seen playing cricket with the children in the refugee camp in Afghanistan. Sanjay Dutt’s character also motivates children in the camp. The region is attacked by western forces and group headed by the character played Rahul Dev fights back by turning children into suicide bombers.

NCB Raids Comedian Bharti Singh-husband Haarsh's Residence In Mumbai In Drugs Case

The NCB has raided the residence of comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachia. It has been reported that a certain amount of cannabis was recovered from their homes. The couple has been summoned for interrogation as well. NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was also present during the raid.

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

Sia Goes To War With The Autism Community Over Her New Film ‘Music’

Sia’s upcoming film Music’s trailer has stirred a considerable controversy online. Twitterati has launched a verbal attack on the artist for the misrepresentation of a person suffering from autism. Sia has repeatedly clarified that she had done a lot of research for the trailer. She also said that her heart was in the right place.

Anushka Sharma Cutely Refuses Father's Request As He Clicks A Stunning Snap Of Mom-to-be - this?

Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy glow is evidently visible on her face. In one of the recent pictures clicked by her father Colonel (Retired) Ajay Kumar Sharma, she is seen beaming happily at the camera. One could also see Sharma Sr in the reflection on the window behind, trying to get the best shot of his daughter.

Taapsee Pannu Gives Glimpse Of 'battle Marks' While Training For 'Rashmi Rocket'

Taapsee Pannu is currently in Pune, shooting for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. She took to Instagram to share the marks she received from training hard for the film. In the pictures from her training routine, the actress can be seen hopping, skipping, and running while acing up her role as an athlete in the film.

Image courtesy- @bharti.laughterqueen and @siamusic Instgaram

