Daily Ent Recap Nov 23: Bharti Singh & Husband Granted Bail And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa being granted bail to Nidhi Bandhushali’s bikini photos creating a stir on social media, many celebrities made headlines on November 23. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Bharti Singh & Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Granted Bail After Arrest By NCB In Drugs Case

Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have been granted bail by the Magistrate Court. Bharti Singh’s bail comes after she and her husband were arrested by the NCB after a certain amount of cannabis was found from their home. Before they were granted bail, they were remanded to judicial custody.

TMKOC's Nidhi Bhanushali Bikini photos stuns her fans and followers

Nidhi Bhanushali who shot to fame after her role as Sonu on the television serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has surprised her fans after she posted pictures of herself dressed in a bikini. The actor looks stunning in all the uploaded pictures. She also posted an underwater selfie of hers.

Vishnu Manchu and Sreenu Vaitla’s Dhee sequel title announced

Actor Vishnu Manchu took to Twitter to announce the title of his upcoming film which is the sequel of Dhee. The movie is titled D&D Double Dose. Fans were eagerly waiting for the Dhee sequel to release. The female lead of Vishnu Manchu’s D&D has not been announced yet.

Here we go again! But this time it’s D&D Double Dose. Very excited to partner with my big brother Sreenu Vaitla garu again. God speed! #DD #Doubledose pic.twitter.com/TLeCZAq4kd — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) November 23, 2020

Justin Bieber Pens Birthday Note For Wife Haily, Says 'I'm Home Wherever You Are'

Justin Beiber has penned a heartfelt romantic birthday post for his wife Hailey Beiber. He shared a photo of her and in the caption mentioned, “My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place”.

Gulshan Devaiah Briefly Changes Name To 'Karrthikk Aaryyann'; Explains Different Spelling

Gulshan Devaiah has openly expressed his admiration for his fellow actor Kartik Aryan. On Aryan’s birthday, Devaiah changed the name of his Twitter handle to dedicate it for the former. Gulshan Devaiah shared on Twitter that he has ‘officially changed’ his name to ‘Karrthikk Aaryyann’ because he felt it was ‘very popular.’

I have officially changed my name to Karrthikk Aaryyann because it’s a very popular.

So to avoid confusion with another Karthik, I’ve made some adjustments in my spelling. Today is not my birthday but it is @TheAaryanKartik ‘s birthday,

happy birthday Karthik!

❤️

Karrthikk 😜 pic.twitter.com/riW4ObxSyf — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) November 22, 2020

'Really Tough': Milind Soman Runs First 21 Km Marathon Post Lockdown In Darjeeling

Milind Soman is one of the fittest actors in the industry. He recently finished a 21km Marathon since the lockdown was imposed. The actor along with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar jetted off to Darjeeling to participate in the Darjeeling Police Marathon

