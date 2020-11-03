Daily Ent Recap Nov 3: PV Sindhu's Retirement, Vijay Raaz's Bail & Other News

Quick links:
Many incidents took place in the entertainment industry on November 3, 2020. From actor Vijay Raaz getting arrested for allegedly molesting a woman to PV Sindhu's retirement, many news made the headlines. Read to know the daily entertainment recap for November 3, 2020.
Also read | Kajal Aggarwal Says, 'It's Never Too Late, I Say No'; Read Full Post
Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Secret Tip To Increase Oxygen Levels
Ayushmann Khurrana has decided to stay in a hotel even though he is shooting for his next movie in his hometown Chandigarh. The movie is titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Ayushmann Khurrana decided to stay in a hotel to protect his family from the Coronavirus threat.
Jaime Lever took to her Instagram to explain the importance of wearing masks. She emphasised that doctors are working tirelessly to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases because COVID-19 has burdened them. She also said that we can do our least bit to protect ourselves.
Hospitals are struggling to treat individuals suffering from cancer and other diseases because Covid-19 has overburdened our medical system. But you can help by doing one simple thing. By wearing your mask. When you wear a mask, you protect not just yourself but others too. Your mask slows down the spread of the disease, frees up medical resources and allows those suffering from cancer to get the treatment they need. Wear your mask - you could be saving a life. @wearekaro works tirelessly to provide financial support, holistic care and accommodation to lesser privileged individuals suffering from cancer. Want to spread some light and love this Diwali? Donate via the link in their bio. To join the movement, take a photo of yourself wearing a mask, with the text ‘I wore a mask today so..’ Visit @wearekaro and pick any photo of a braveheart to complete your sentence. Post your image along with the image of the braveheart. I choose @sai.lokur and @shivaleekaoberoi to help spread awareness and join the KARO movement. #KAROforthelittlethings
Taapsee Pannu’s next movie Rashmi Rocket has begun its shooting. Taapsee is playing the titular role in the film. The shooting of the film has commenced in Dubai.
We are soon going to hear only one name on the tracks! 🏃🏻♀️#RashmiRocket, filming begins today! 🎬🎥@MrAkvarious @taapsee @priyanshu29 @ItsAmitTrivedi #NandaPeriyasamy @AniGuha @KanikaDhillon @RonnieScrewvala #PranjalKhandhdiya #NehaAnand @iammangopeople pic.twitter.com/pZRdYUAnWQ— RSVP Movies (@RSVPMovies) November 3, 2020
Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by the Gondia Police in a molestation case. He was granted bail on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The woman was his film’s crew member.
Actor Vijay Raaz (file pic) was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered: Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/VfHoSXbJ7T— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020
Ronnie Screwvala took to Twitter to react to the retirement news of PV Sindhu and MS Dhoni. He said that both of them have a long way to go. PV Sindhu posted on her social media “I Retire” which caused a stir among her fans. It was later followed up with a long post that she retires from negativity from COVID-19.
Jolted with two back to back 'Retirement' news. Thank God, it's not true. You still have a long way to go@msdhoni @Pvsindhu1 #Sports #India #PVSindhu #MSDhoni— Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) November 3, 2020
Anupam Kher took to his Instagram to thank his mangers Ruth Young and Lisa Wright who manage his work outside India. In the heartwarming post, he has said that he is thankful for their support. Anupam Kher has reached New York to start shooting for the second season of New Amsterdam.
I am so fortunate to have these two dynamic ladies looking after my work outside India. I met #RuthYoung during the shoot of #BendItLikeBeckham and she was gracious enough to be my agent. And it was during the shoot of #SilverLiningsPlaybook @lisamwrightey agreed to be my manager. They are my strength and my support system. I just felt like acknowledging their support and contribution in my growth as an artist in this part of the world. Thank you Ruth and Lisa for being there. Jai Ho!! 🙏😍🌺 @unitedagents #Agent #Manager #London #LosAngeles
Also read | Besties Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Shake Legs Together In Throwback Video
Also read | Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump While Extending Support For Bangalore
Image courtesy- @vjayraazofficial and @pvsindhu1 Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.