Daily Ent Recap Nov 3: PV Sindhu's Retirement, Vijay Raaz's Bail & Other News

Many incidents took place in the entertainment industry on November 3, 2020. From actor Vijay Raaz getting arrested for allegedly molesting a woman to PV Sindhu's retirement, many news made the headlines. Read to know the daily entertainment recap for November 3, 2020.

Also read | Kajal Aggarwal Says, 'It's Never Too Late, I Say No'; Read Full Post

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Secret Tip To Increase Oxygen Levels

Here are major events that made the headlines on November 3, 2020

‘I Have Checked Into Hotel’, Says Ayushmann As He Shoots For Next In Hometown Chandigarh

Ayushmann Khurrana has decided to stay in a hotel even though he is shooting for his next movie in his hometown Chandigarh. The movie is titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Ayushmann Khurrana decided to stay in a hotel to protect his family from the Coronavirus threat.

Jamie Lever's Instagram Post Explains Importance Of Wearing Face Mask

Jaime Lever took to her Instagram to explain the importance of wearing masks. She emphasised that doctors are working tirelessly to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases because COVID-19 has burdened them. She also said that we can do our least bit to protect ourselves.

Taapsee Pannu Kick-starts Shooting For Sports Drama 'Rashmi Rocket' In Dubai

Taapsee Pannu’s next movie Rashmi Rocket has begun its shooting. Taapsee is playing the titular role in the film. The shooting of the film has commenced in Dubai.

Actor Vijay Raaz Arrested For Allegedly Molesting A Woman; Granted Bail

Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by the Gondia Police in a molestation case. He was granted bail on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The woman was his film’s crew member.

Actor Vijay Raaz (file pic) was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered: Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/VfHoSXbJ7T — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Ronnie Screwvala Reacts On Back To Back 'retirement' News By PV Sindhu & MS Dhoni

Ronnie Screwvala took to Twitter to react to the retirement news of PV Sindhu and MS Dhoni. He said that both of them have a long way to go. PV Sindhu posted on her social media “I Retire” which caused a stir among her fans. It was later followed up with a long post that she retires from negativity from COVID-19.

Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Note For Ruth Young & Lisa Wright To Acknowledge Their Support

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram to thank his mangers Ruth Young and Lisa Wright who manage his work outside India. In the heartwarming post, he has said that he is thankful for their support. Anupam Kher has reached New York to start shooting for the second season of New Amsterdam.

Also read | Besties Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Shake Legs Together In Throwback Video

Also read | Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump While Extending Support For Bangalore

Image courtesy- @vjayraazofficial and @pvsindhu1 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.