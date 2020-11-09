Daily Ent Recap Nov 9: Pooja Bedi Comes To Milind Soman's Defence And Other Important News

From actor Arjun Rampal’s home being raided by the NCB to Taapse Pannu sharing her look from her forthcoming movie Rashmi Rocket, November 9, 2020, was an eventful day in the entertainment business. Here's your daily entertainment recap for all that went down on November 9, 2020.

Major events that made the headlines on November 9, 2020

Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket picture on Instagram

Actress Taapse Pannu shared a photo of her from her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket on Monday. In the picture, she is seen standing on a race track. She is also tying her hair in a ponytail as if to get ready for a race. In the caption, she added: ‘Let's do it.'

Pooja Bedi calls Milind Soman’s nude picture an ‘aesthetic’

Pooja Bedi came to the defence of Milind Soman this week for his nude picture row. She took to Twitter to call the picture an "aesthetic" and said that there is nothing obscene about it. She also said in the tweet that if nudity is a crime, then "all naga babas should be arrested".

A bsolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more!

His crime is being good looking,famous & setting bench marks!

If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can't make it acceptable! pic.twitter.com/vTTAK8whIi — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) November 8, 2020

Milind Soman uploads a video doing a headstand amid FIR for Goa pic

Milind Soman uploaded a video doing a headstand on Instagram on Monday. He added the caption: ‘No seedha exists without ulta.' Soman seemed to be hinting at his recent nude picture controversy. He has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in a public place) and section 67 (Information and Technology Act).

NCB raids Arjun Rampal’s home

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided actor Arjun Rampal’s home and office early on Monday. Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos was taken into custody for allegedly having connections with drug peddlers. Firoz Nadiadwala was also summoned by the NCB for interrogation.

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/QZGj900hNb — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

Shekhar Suman brings a paradox to the notice of his fans

Shekhar Suman brought a paradox to the notice of his followers on Twitter. He said the Sushant Singh Rajput case will complete five months on November 14. Coincidently, Diwali falls on November 14 as well. He also urged his fans to light a diya in Rajput's memory.

14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious.14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the14th,six months ago.What a paradox!So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever

The path to justice is tough but we can pray. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 9, 2020

Image courtesy- @milindrunning and @taapse Instagram

