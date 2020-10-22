Daily Ent Recap Oct 22: Eros Now's Navratri Row, Late Actor Chiranjeevi's Baby And More

Many incidents took place on October 22, 2020, in the entertainment industry. From Eros Now's Navratri row to Chiranjeevi Sarja's baby, several events made headlines today. Take a look at the top stories for the day.

Eros Now's Navratri row

Eros Now had shared a few Navratri memes on their Twitter handle since the festival commenced on Saturday. Earlier this morning, Twitter had a trending hashtag that bashed Eros now. It read #BoycottErosNow and netizens used it as the pictures hurt the cultural sentiments of many. They apologised for sharing those memes and took them down. Kangana Ranaut also reacted by saying, ‘all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub.’

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana blessed with a baby boy

Meghana Sarja, who recently celebrated her baby shower with her friends and family, delivered Chiranjeevi Sarja's baby boy today. Dhruva Sarja, the brother of the late actor, shared the news on his social media. Fans shared glimpses of the baby on their social media. Take a look at Chiranjeevi Sarja's baby boy's photos with his uncle Dhruva Sarja.

Jr NTR was introduced in the RRR teaser today

A 90-second RRR teaser was released by its makers today on Youtube. The teaser introduces Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR, as a trained fighter who is 'faster than the wind and calmer than the water'. The video is titled as Ramaraju for Bheem and Ram Charan gave his voice to introduce the actor. Take a look at the video.

Rudy Giuliani mentions that he was in a compromising position

Rudy Giuliani who served as the Mayor of New York City from the year 1994 to 2001 recently revealed that he was not aware that he was going to be shot for Borat 2. He had no idea when he was called for an interview about Trump’s administration during the COVID-19 pandemic that the fake journalist was a character from Cohen's Borat 2. He wrote a thread of tweets and further called Sacha Baron Cohen “a stone-cold liar”.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.



At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

The Russo brothers support Chris Patt

Hollywood actor Chris Patt had to face a lot of flak from netizens lately after he was accused of being a Trump supporter. Several co-stars supported Chris Patt and asked netizens to stop showing so much hate. Recently, the Russo brothers, the makers of his Avengers films, also came forward to defend him by sharing an Instagram story.

