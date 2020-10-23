Daily Ent Recap Oct 23: Prabhas Releases Teaser Of 'Radhe Shyam' And Other Important News

Various incidents took place today in the entertainment industry. From Prabhas to Neha Kakkar, various celebrities made headlines today on October 23. Take a look at the latest entertainment news for today.

Prabhas' birthday wishes

Actor Prabhas turned a year older today on October 23. Along with fans, many celebrities took to their official social media handles to wish the actor. On Prabhas' birthday, actor Raashi Khanna called the Prabhas Darling of the millions. Thaman, the popular musician wished the Bahubali star and called him a darling of hearts.

Here’s wishing the darling of millions #Prabhas, a very happy birthday! Wish him all the luck and love! 😇 — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) October 23, 2020

Wishing Our darling of HEARTS ❤️#prabhas gaaru a very happy birthday !! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas 💿💿💿 pic.twitter.com/uaqkrJby1O — thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 23, 2020

Prabhas dropped a romantic teaser of Radhe Shyam on his birthday

On his birthday, Prabhas also surprised his fans with the Radhe Shyam teaser. The romantic film features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The video is an animated one with various animated couples from different eras. In the end, one can see Pooja Hegde and Prabhas romantically posing at the door of the animated train. Fans could not stop gushing about the Radhe Shyam teaser. Take a look at the video.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Haldi ceremony

Neha Kakkar is all set to get married to ger fiance singer Rohanpreet Singh. The singer recently shared a sneak peek from her Haldi ceremony. Along with her fiance, she is seen posing with her entire family and friends. Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Haldi ceremony's photoshoot:

Tanya Manaktala's A Suitable Boy releases on Netflix

In an exclusive interview with Indian Express, Tanya Manaktala who plays the lead role on A Suitable Boy on Netflix mentioned that her heart was beating fast when the show released. She mentioned that she was very nervous as the Netflix original was available to a huge audience. She added that while shooting the series, she constantly felt the pressure as she was playing the lead role.

Ryan Reynolds votes for the first time

Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram today to announce that he voted for the first time ever as he recently got his dual citizenship. He added that his wife Blake Lively motivated him and made his first time very gentle. He wrote that he was scared at first before voting but feels absolutely proud and tired after voting. He two actors posed for the camera after the votes in the US Presidential Elections.

