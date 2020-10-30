Daily Ent Recap Oct 30: SSR Gets His First Ever Cinema Tribute And Other Important News

Many incidents took place today on October 30 in the entertainment industry. From Sushant Singh Rajput’s first-ever tribute and PM Modi’s final tribute to Naresh Kanodia's family, various events made headlines. Take a look at the entertainment news of the day.

Sushant Singh Rajput gets his first-ever cinema tribute in New Zealand

Sushant Singh Rajput was given his first-ever cinema tribute in Aukland. People who came to watch the film Dil Bechara stood for 60 seconds before the film began. Shweta, his sister shared a video of the tribute. In Hyderabad, fans of Sushant Singh have decided to go on a protest to fight for justice. The protest will take place on 8th November. Here’s the poster of the march:

Scarlett Johansson gets married to Colin Jost in an intimate wedding

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost recently tied the knot after getting engaged last year. The news was shared by Meals on Wheels America which an NGO they tied up with for helping senior citizens who stay in isolation get food. Scarlett Johansson's marriage photos weren't revealed. However, as their wedding wish, they wanted to help the needy. Take a look at the announcement.

Sacha Baron Cohen donates $100,000 to Borat 2's Jeanise Jones' City community

Sacha Baron Cohen who played the lead role in the latest Borat mockumentary donated $100,000 to Jeanise Jones' City community. Jeanise played the role of a babysitter in the mockumentary. The money will then be distributed by the Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones' request. The money will be used for food, shelter, and other necessities needed by Jone's community.

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Naresh Kanodia one last time

As Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia passed away recently with COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi had tweeted paying condolences. He recently paid a visit to their house in Gandhinagar to pay his respects to the Naresh Kanodia's family. He shared a photo on his social media that showed him paying his respects to the family.

Paid tributes to late Shri Maheshbhai and late Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia at their residence in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/HzqHlSL37V — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

Grime revealed that her child with Elon Musk is into Radical art

Musician Grime recently revealed to the New York Times that her 5 months old son with Elon Musk is showing interest in media. Grimes believes that babies have taste in everything and her son is developing a sophisticated taste. She added that her son has grown into liking ‘radical art’.

Tulsi Kumar releases her new single ‘Tanhai’

Bollywood singer Tulsi Kumar recently dropped her new song Tanhai. The song is based on loneliness and how one rises from it. The song features herself along with actor Zain Imam. In the song, Tulsi is seen having a breakdown and then rising from it giving a great performance. Take a look at the video:

